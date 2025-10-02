The scene is a familiar one, a recurring political drama that has become a hallmark of modern American governance. In Washington, D.C., monuments stand silent, federal agencies lock their doors, and hundreds of thousands of government employees are furloughed. The machinery of the world’s most powerful nation-state grinds to a halt, not due to foreign invasion or natural disaster, but because of political impasse. The US government is “shut down.”

Meanwhile, an entirely different system, one without a headquarters, a CEO, or a legislature, continues its relentless, metronomic rhythm. Every ten minutes, on average, a new block is added to its immutable ledger. Transactions are settled, value is transferred across the globe, and its programmatic monetary policy is executed with cryptographic certainty. This system, Bitcoin, is still working. It never shuts down.

This stark contrast is more than just a momentary curiosity; it is a profound illustration of a paradigm shift in our understanding of value, power, and permanence. The prevailing narrative suggests Bitcoin’s success is contingent upon regulatory approval and institutional adoption, particularly from the United States. The reality is precisely the opposite. Bitcoin doesn’t need the US government. The US government, shackled by its own systemic fragilities, desperately needs Bitcoin. And in the grand sweep of history, the decentralized protocol is destined to outlast any man-made institution that exists today.

The chaos in Washington is no longer a bug; for investors, it has become a feature.