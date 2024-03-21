For the past few months, a mysterious address on the Bitcoin network has been making everyone in the Bitcoin ecosystem fantasize, as it accumulates Bitcoin regardless of price in 100 BTC increments.

I've shared this with you myself on Substack Notes from time to time:

Nicknamed “Mr. 100”, this Bitcoin address is 1Ay8vMC7R1UbyCCZRVULMV7iQpHSAbguJP.

The advantage of a transparent network like Bitcoin is that you can verify everything yourself:

Many Bitcoin Blockchain analysts are closely following all movements at this address. Purchases in 100 BTC increments began in November 2022, just before the FTX collapse and the discovery of the scam that was Sam Bankman-Fried.

The entity behind these transfers never made itself known. From then on, the entire Bitcoin microcosm began to fantasize about who Mr. 100 might be.

Some began by imagining that Jeff Bezos was Mr. 100. Many fantasized about possible massive BTC purchases by the Amazon founder following his recent Amazon stock sales.

Others believed that a Qatari sovereign wealth fund was quietly investing in Bitcoin. There were also rumors of another Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund. It could have come from Abu Dhabi or Kuwait.

Then, all eyes turned to Asia and Singapore. A Singaporean billionaire could have been this famous Mr. 100. Not far from Singapore, some imagined that a build-up was underway in Hong Kong in anticipation of the potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF there.

Finally, it emerged that an exchange might be behind these regular purchases in 100 BTC increments. The exchange in question was Upbit.

Finally, the answer to Mr. 100's identity was given a few days ago by the Arkham analysis company:

For those who imagined that Jeff Bezos was behind this accumulation of BTC, disappointment may be in the offing. Arkham has revealed that this is an Upbit Cold Wallet.

To justify his revelation, Arkham highlighted the address's strong and regular links with other addresses known to belong to Upbit. These are internal Upbit transfers.

Mr. 100's address mainly receives Bitcoin from the consolidation of funds held on Upbit deposit addresses. Arkham also notes that part of its outgoing flows helps finance Upbit hot wallets, which then facilitate customer withdrawals.

Nothing as extraordinary as many had imagined.

It just goes to show you once again how FOMO mechanisms can form in the Bitcoin world. Starting with something basic, some people come up with some Bullishness to build up the buzz, and that's how FOMO is born before it gets stronger.

For those of you who've been reading my newsletter for a long time and know what Bitcoin is all about, no worries. For newcomers, it's essential to understand that Bitcoin is a monetary revolution that goes beyond money. Bitcoin is first and foremost about power.

Once you've understood this after studying Bitcoin, you'll be able to manage your emotions both ways: FOMO or FUD.

Finally, don't be disappointed if Jeff Bezos isn't behind Mr. 100, because that doesn't change what the Bitcoin revolution is accomplishing. The Bitcoin revolution will go on with or without the billionaires of the old system.

🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell says the Federal Reserve is not working on a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and has no plans to propose one.

"It's wrong to say we're working on a CBDC."



My question for YOU: Do you BELIEVE Jerome Powell and the Fed?



You tell me!

Beware of this scam coin.

Look at the fundamentals:



- 27 trillion dollars in circulation.

- Unlimited supply cap.

- Only 1 node operating all the transactions.

- 25 percent of the supply minted in the last 2 years.

- 1 percent of holders own 30 percent of the supply.



Avoid this scam.

You can find details of all BTC purchases made by MicroStrategy since August 2020 here:

