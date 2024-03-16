Bitcoin has just beaten a new ATH at $70K.

Don't dwell on this figure, as it will change again very soon.

Given the weakness of fiat currencies, the price of Bitcoin in USD will continue to climb in the months and years to come.

The fact that so many people continue to obsess over the price of Bitcoin in weak money like USD is reinforced by the entry of Wall Street giants into the Bitcoin world via their Bitcoin Spot ETFs.

These Wall Street giants make commercials extolling the virtues of Bitcoin, but only from the financial point of view, and therefore from the point of view of speculation!

And this is where the greatest danger lies for the future of the Bitcoin revolution: falling into the trap of these powerful people at the head of the current system, who want to rob you of the deeper meaning of the Bitcoin revolution.

Bitcoin is all about power.

Education will always be superior to speculation in the world of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is a liberating revolution, but only if you understand why Bitcoin exists.

Then you'll understand that to free yourself from the yoke of the powerful at the head of the current system, you need to take possession of your private keys.

Not your Keys, Not your Bitcoin.

Only then will you be able to take control of your life and fully benefit from the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution.

Sometimes, I hear the argument that Bitcoin is too complex.

The argument that Bitcoin's complexity could prevent it from becoming the world's reserve currency in the future makes no sense.

I tell you why: