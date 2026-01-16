History is rarely felt in real-time. Usually, it is something we read about in textbooks decades after the dust has settled—dates, treaties, and turning points sanitized for clarity. However, every few centuries, the tectonic plates of the global order shift so violently that the vibrations are felt by everyone, from the high-rise boardrooms of New York to the street markets of Lagos.

We are living through such a moment. We are witnessing the slow-motion collapse of one monetary epoch and the chaotic, inevitable birth of another.

The path toward “Hyperbitcoinization”—the point at which Bitcoin becomes the dominant global value settlement system—is no longer a theoretical fringe idea. It is a verifiable economic trend. To understand where we are going, we must map the trajectory. The roadmap is becoming clearer by the day, defined by fiat decay, geopolitical fracture, a temporary flight to gold, and an ultimate digital realization.

According to the indicators of global flows and sovereign behavior, we are currently in Phase 3.

Phase 1: The Decay of the Fiat Experiment

To understand the solution, one must fully grasp the problem. The current global monetary system, built on fiat currencies (money by decree, backed by nothing but confidence), is historically an anomaly. Since the Nixon Shock of 1971, which severed the US dollar’s last link to gold, the world has operated on a credit-based system that requires perpetual expansion to survive.

The Math of Debasement

Central banks and governments are trapped in a mathematical corner. With global debt-to-GDP ratios reaching unsustainable levels, the only way for sovereigns to service their debt without defaulting is to debase their currency. They must print the difference.