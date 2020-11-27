The Great Monetary Inflation Continues As the M2 Money Stock Reaches $19T

The M2 Money Stock has just surpassed $19,000 billion. More than 20% of the circulating U.S. dollar was printed in 2020. More than 60% of the circulating U.S. dollar have been printed since the subprime mortgage crisis in 2008:

Is the current monetary and financial system sustainable over time?

The answer is clearly no, while at the same time the US debt has exceeded $27.2 trillion, and the global debt will reach $277 trillion by the end of 2020.

Many countries will go bankrupt in the coming months. Some have already gone bankrupt in 2020.

Announcements of vaccines that are more than 90% effective against coronavirus give us a glimpse of the end of the tunnel concerning the coronavirus pandemic that we have been experiencing with full force for several months.

Nevertheless, when the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, this pharaonic global debt, which has grown by $15 trillion in 2020 and by $56 trillion in four years, will be an even more dangerous enemy that we will have to face.

A global debt crisis is looming.

Of course, if you live in a Western country, by definition wealthy, you think this cannot happen to you.

At the moment, it does. But until when? How long can this endless accumulation of debts and this endless printing of fiat money out of thin air last before the system collapses?

The current system suffers from seven deadly sins:

Infinite monetary inflation Ever-growing debts An opaque and corrupt banking system Market manipulation Censorship A system that doesn't evolve The U.S. dollar as the hegemonic reserve currency

The absolute power given to central banks to print as much fiat money as they deem necessary is obviously the original sin.

A great reset of this system is beginning to be called for by the IMF, economists, but also leading political leaders such as Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada.

In my opinion, Bitcoin represents the great reset of this system. If Bitcoin alone cannot be the solution, it will necessarily be at the center of it.

The world needs a neutral currency that exists in limited quantities. Bitcoin is the answer to this major problem. Bitcoin may well be the next world's reserve currency in the future within a new monetary and financial system that will have to be defined.

Is this a utopian vision of things? Perhaps it is. But who would have thought 10 years ago that Bitcoin would become a store of value recognized by all? Very few people.

We will see what the future holds, but I remain convinced that Bitcoin will have a major role to play in the world of the future.

Some reading: