The Great Illusion: Why Bitcoin Broke Its Sacred Alliance with Global Liquidity (aka Global M2 Money Supply).
The fuel is there, but it is in a tank to which Bitcoin’s engine is not connected.
For over a decade, a tacit rule governed the portfolios of cryptocurrency investors: “Follow the money.” Historically, the equation was biblically simple. When central banks opened the floodgates and the global money supply (M2) swelled, Bitcoin—like a cork on a rising ocean—would mechanically rise.
However, today we are witnessing a fascinating and dangerous breakdown of this model for the uninitiated. While charts indicate that global liquidity is reaching peaks, Bitcoin appears apathetic, even corrective, diving below key psychological thresholds (such as the $85,000 level).
Is this the end of Bitcoin as a liquidity sponge? No. It is a mutation in the very nature of this liquidity. To understand why the market no longer reacts to the stimulus, we must stop looking at the volume of the water and start analyzing the plumbing.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.