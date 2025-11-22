For over a decade, a tacit rule governed the portfolios of cryptocurrency investors: “Follow the money.” Historically, the equation was biblically simple. When central banks opened the floodgates and the global money supply (M2) swelled, Bitcoin—like a cork on a rising ocean—would mechanically rise.

However, today we are witnessing a fascinating and dangerous breakdown of this model for the uninitiated. While charts indicate that global liquidity is reaching peaks, Bitcoin appears apathetic, even corrective, diving below key psychological thresholds (such as the $85,000 level).

Is this the end of Bitcoin as a liquidity sponge? No. It is a mutation in the very nature of this liquidity. To understand why the market no longer reacts to the stimulus, we must stop looking at the volume of the water and start analyzing the plumbing.