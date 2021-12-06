The Great Hypocrisy Exposed – Governments Say Bitcoin Is a Dangerous Scam, but Tax You on It

This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

The powerful people at the head of the current monetary and financial system do not like Bitcoin. That's the least we can say! Not a week goes by without a government, a central banker, or a leading economist coming out to criticize Bitcoin and denounce its danger.

The angles of attack are multiple, as you may have already noticed. Some will argue that Bitcoin is a scam, a Ponzi scheme. Others will tell you that the volatility of Bitcoin makes it too dangerous for the general public.

Others will go so far as to say that Bitcoin is only used for criminal activities, even though it is proven every year that the US dollar is the preferred solution for criminals all over the world to launder their money. All this with the complicity of the bankers who are at the heart of the current system.

The time for leaderless hard money belonging to the people has come

For you must have in mind, that those bankers who denigrate Bitcoin, are the first to act illegally within the current system. If they can afford to do so, it is because of the opacity of the banking system. The transparency of Bitcoin, which is an open book accessible to everyone, frightens these powerful people in the current system.

If Bitcoin establishes itself as a large-scale alternative system, they will no longer be able to act by manipulating the inhabitants of the Earth. So they must do everything to protect their positions in the current system. The fact that this system is unjust and excludes hundreds of millions of people does not move them.

Despite all their attacks on the Bitcoin system, governments and other central bankers have not been able to prevent Bitcoin from reaching a market cap of more than $1T in early 2021 and exceeding 130 million users as of this writing.

As Victor Hugo said in his time, you can't stop an idea whose time has come. The time for hard money belonging to the people has come. So no one will be able to stop Bitcoin.

Governments want to launch CBDCs to try to fight against Bitcoin

Well aware of their failure to stop Bitcoin, governments have now chosen a different path: they are thinking that offering Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) to their citizens will help them to take back control. This would ignore the fact that what Bitcoin users love most about their currency is not just the digital side, but the freedom to live their lives on their own terms.

When your wealth is safe within the world's most secure decentralized network, no one can stop you from using it as you wish. That's an incredible guarantee that Bitcoin gives you. Something that more and more people will want in the future.

If the war between CBDCs is going to happen, Bitcoin has already won the war in the digital world. These CBDCs will be weak money that will add even more problems to fiat currencies with questions about user privacy that may be further violated.

Bitcoin will be our best defense.

While denouncing the danger of Bitcoin, governments tax you on your BTC profits

In parallel to these CBDCs, governments are thinking that it would be a shame not to tax citizens on the capital gains made from Bitcoin. After all, even if these governments say that Bitcoin is dangerous, why not take advantage of it to help themselves.

This is where the great hypocrisy of governments is exposed. Rather than banning Bitcoin altogether, or rather trying to, since that is impossible, these governments prefer to help themselves while repeating that it is a danger to the general public.

So governments knowingly leave the general public exposed to danger, while at the same time legitimizing that danger, since they tax the profits made by using this dangerous asset.

Taking this to the extreme, it is a bit like governments taxing drug dealers. They don't, because drugs are really dangerous and kill hundreds of thousands of people every year around the world.

The great hypocrisy of governments is exposed: they know well that Bitcoin is only dangerous for their interests

On the other hand, the reason governments are taxing you on Bitcoin is that they know three basic things very well:

They can't stop the Bitcoin system.

Bitcoin is not dangerous to the general public, but only to the powerful people who run the current monetary and financial system.

Bitcoin will continue its revolution, so they must embrace it by defining taxation rules now to benefit substantially.

For those who are still hesitant to buy Bitcoin by listening to what their governments are saying, you should think about what I just outlined. This great hypocrisy is there to show you that Bitcoin is far from being the danger so denounced by the powerful people at the head of the current system.

Bitcoin is another possible way. A better way that is more protective of your interests, but that challenges the injustice of the current system. If governments oppose Bitcoin, it is only to protect their interests. Interests that are opposed to your own.

Opting for Bitcoin is the best way to protect your interests in the long run.

