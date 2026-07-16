There is a conversation happening right now, in coffee shops, on trading floors, at family dinner tables, and in the quiet, glowing corners of late-night internet forums. It is a conversation about wealth, time, and missed opportunities. At the center of this conversation sits a digital network that has fundamentally rewired the global understanding of money: Bitcoin.

As the network matures and the price tag associated with a single coin stretches into the tens of thousands of dollars, a definitive psychological fault line has emerged, neatly dividing observers into two distinct camps.

There are two types of people: Those who think they’re too late to buy Bitcoin. And those who know it’s never too late.

If you belong to the first group, your feelings are entirely valid. Looking at a chart that has gone from a fraction of a penny to the price of a luxury car triggers a visceral, almost painful sense of regret. Our brains are hardwired to recognize patterns and mourn missed opportunities. It is natural to feel that the ship has sailed, the gold rush is over, and all that remains are the scraps left behind by the early adopters, the tech visionaries, and the lucky few.

But if you peel back the layers of market psychology, monetary history, and technological adoption, a different reality emerges. The second group—those who understand it is never too late—are not blindly optimistic. They have simply shifted their perspective. They have stopped looking at Bitcoin as a stock that has already “popped” and started viewing it as a fundamental paradigm shift in the history of money, property, and human coordination.

This article is an exploration of that divide. It is a deep dive into the psychology of regret, the mechanics of sound money, the reality of technological adoption curves, and the ultimate truth about why, when it comes to a globally distributed, absolutely scarce digital asset, the concept of being “too late” is nothing more than an illusion.

How Big Tech is extracting the physical expertise of the Global South to train the very machines destined to render human labor obsolete.

Part I: The Psychology of “Too Late”

To understand why so many people feel they have missed the boat, we first have to understand how our brains process price, value, and opportunity. Behavioral economics provides us with the precise vocabulary to decode this phenomenon.

The Trap of Anchoring Bias

One of the most powerful cognitive biases is anchoring bias. This is the human tendency to rely too heavily on the first piece of information offered (the “anchor”) when making decisions.

If you first heard about Bitcoin in 2013 when it was trading for $100, your brain unconsciously anchored to that price. When you looked again in 2017 and saw it at $10,000, your brain screamed, “It’s too expensive! I missed the 100x return.” If someone else first heard about it in 2017 at $10,000, that became their anchor. When they saw it at $60,000 a few years later, they felt the same regret you did at $10,000.

Anchoring traps us in the past. It forces us to compare the present reality to a historical anomaly that we cannot return to. The reality is that the $100 Bitcoin is gone, just as the $0.10 gallon of gas or the $5,000 Manhattan apartment is gone. Evaluating an asset’s future utility based on its past price tag is a logical fallacy that prevents rational decision-making in the present.

The Illusion of Unit Bias

Another psychological hurdle keeping people in the “too late” camp is unit bias. Humans have an innate preference for whole units. We want to own one entire house, one complete gold coin, or one whole share of a company.

When a single Bitcoin costs tens of thousands of dollars, the average person realizes they may never be able to afford a “whole” one. Buying 0.01 or 0.005 of something feels inherently unsatisfying. It feels small. It feels late.

This bias drives retail investors toward alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) that trade for fractions of a penny. They would rather own 1,000,000 tokens of a meaningless, fundamentally flawed project than 0.01 of the most secure, decentralized monetary network in human history.

What the “too late” crowd fails to realize is that Bitcoin is highly divisible. A single Bitcoin is composed of 100 million smaller units called Satoshis (or “sats”). Just as you don’t need to buy a whole ton of gold to own gold, you don’t need to buy a whole Bitcoin to own Bitcoin. Transitioning your mindset from “I can’t afford a Bitcoin” to “I can accumulate thousands of Satoshis” is the first step in crossing the mental divide.

The 55% Trap: How BIP-110 Threatens to Fracture Bitcoin. Sylvain Saurel · Jul 13 August 7, 2026, may go down as one of the most tense dates in Bitcoin’s modern history. Around block 961,632, a crucial mandatory signaling phase is set to begin for the activation of BIP-110 (Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 110). If the required consensus threshold is met, the rule will activate one month later, around block 965,664, scheduled for early September. Read full story

Part II: A Historical Tapestry of Regret

The sentiment of being “too late” is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it is a recurring theme woven into the very fabric of Bitcoin’s history. Every time the asset reaches a new milestone, a chorus of voices declares that the top is in and the opportunity has vanished.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane to see how the narrative has recycled itself over the past decade and a half:

2010 – The Pizza Milestone: When Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 BTC for two Papa John’s pizzas, Bitcoin achieved its first real-world price (fractions of a cent). Shortly after, when it reached parity with the US Dollar ($1.00), many early cypherpunks cashed out, thinking the experiment had reached its ultimate, unimaginable peak. They thought it was too late for further massive gains.

2013 – Breaking a Thousand: Driven by the Cyprus banking crisis and early exchange adoption, Bitcoin shattered the $1,000 mark. The mainstream media took notice. The consensus? A massive bubble. When the Mt. Gox exchange collapsed and the price plummeted back to the $200s, the “too late” crowd felt validated. The fad was over.

2017 – The Wall Street Tease: The price roared to nearly $20,000. Your Uber driver, your barber, and your grandmother were asking how to buy it. When the inevitable bear market followed, wiping out 80% of the value, the obituaries were written. Pundits declared that the retail mania of 2017 was the final climax. If you didn’t buy in 2015, you were too late.

2020/2021 – The Institutional Arrival: Paul Tudor Jones, MicroStrategy, and Tesla entered the chat. Bitcoin reached $69,000. Suddenly, the narrative shifted from “magic internet money” to “digital gold.” Yet, retail investors looked at the $60,000+ price tag and sighed, convinced the institutions had taken all the meat off the bone.

2024 and Beyond – The ETF Era: With the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, Wall Street officially capitulated. The asset broke previous all-time highs even before the halving event. And still, today, millions of people look at the price and think, “I missed it.”

The historical pattern is undeniable. At $1, $10, $100, $1,000, and $10,000, there was always a majority who believed the asymmetric upside was gone.

The people who know it is never too late understand that this historical repetition is not a coincidence. It is the natural growing pains of an entirely new asset class monetizing in real-time. They recognize that what looks like a “top” in one cycle is merely the launchpad for the next, driven by fundamental shifts in global economics.

Beyond the illusion of the IPO lies a brutal thirty-year countdown: conquer the infinite resources of the cosmos, or collapse under the weight of a terrestrial cage.

Part III: The Flawed Yardstick (Fiat vs. Sound Money)

To truly grasp why it is never too late to buy Bitcoin, we must shift our focus away from Bitcoin itself and examine the yardstick we use to measure its value: fiat currency.

The Illusion of Price

When someone says, “Bitcoin is too expensive at $60,000,” what they are really saying is, “It takes 60,000 US Dollars to buy one Bitcoin.” They are treating the US Dollar as a fixed, immutable measuring stick.

But the dollar is not fixed. The Euro is not fixed. The Yen, the Pound, and the Lira are not fixed. Fiat currencies are elastic. Their supply can be expanded infinitely by central banks at the stroke of a keyboard.

When you measure Bitcoin in fiat currency, you are measuring a radically scarce asset using a ruler that is constantly shrinking.

The Cantillon Effect and the Hidden Tax

Since the abandonment of the gold standard in 1971, the global economy has run on a system of debt-based fiat money. When crises occur—whether they be 2008 financial meltdowns or 2020 global pandemics—central banks respond by expanding the money supply (quantitative easing).

This introduces the Cantillon Effect, an economic principle explaining that newly created money does not enter the economy evenly. It benefits those closest to the money printer (governments, large corporations, and asset owners) first, inflating asset prices. By the time the money circulates to the average wage earner, its purchasing power has been diluted. This dilution is called inflation, and it functions as a hidden, regressive tax on the working class.

Your wages may go up by 3% a year.

But the cost of housing, healthcare, education, and quality food goes up by 7% to 15% a year.

You are running on a treadmill that is accelerating faster than you can sprint.

The Opt-Out Mechanism

The people who know it’s never too late to buy Bitcoin have realized a fundamental truth: Bitcoin is not an investment; it is a savings technology. It is an escape hatch from a melting ice cube.

If fiat currency is designed to lose purchasing power over time—mathematically guaranteed to trend toward zero over a long enough time horizon—then transitioning your stored labor into an asset that cannot be debased is not about trying to get rich quick. It is about trying to prevent yourself from growing poor slowly.

When you view Bitcoin as a life raft on a sinking fiat ship, the question “Is it too late to get in?” becomes absurd. Is it ever too late to stop standing in the rain? Is it ever too late to patch a leak in your roof? As long as central banks continue to print money, it will never be too late to adopt a money that they cannot print.

The ultimate paradox of a modern superpower: Winning the global manufacturing war while leaving its own citizens behind and stalling its domestic future.

Part IV: The Anatomy of Absolute Scarcity

To understand the conviction of the “never too late” camp, we must examine the specific properties that make Bitcoin fundamentally different from any other asset, commodity, or currency in human history.

The 21 Million Mandate

There will only ever be 21,000,000 Bitcoins. This rule is hardcoded into the protocol, defended by a decentralized network of tens of thousands of nodes spread across the globe. No CEO, no board of directors, no lead developer, and no government can change this limit.

Consider the scarcity of gold. Gold is scarce relative to human labor and mining technology. If the price of gold doubles tomorrow, gold mining companies will invest heavily in new equipment, open new mines, and extract more gold from the earth, thereby increasing the supply and eventually suppressing the price. If humanity ever figures out how to mine asteroids, the supply of gold could become infinite.

Bitcoin breaks this dynamic. It possesses absolute scarcity.

The Difficulty Adjustment

If the price of Bitcoin doubles, it becomes more profitable to mine. More miners will plug in specialized computers (ASICs) to solve the cryptographic puzzles required to process transactions and earn new Bitcoin.

In any other commodity market, this increase in production effort would result in more supply flooding the market. But Bitcoin has an elegant, algorithmic heartbeat known as the Difficulty Adjustment.

Every 2,016 blocks (roughly every two weeks), the Bitcoin network automatically assesses how much computing power (hash rate) is being directed at it.

If more miners have joined and blocks are being found faster than every 10 minutes, the network makes the math problem harder.

If miners turn off their machines and blocks are taking too long, the network makes the math problem easier.

This ensures that no matter how much energy, money, or processing power is thrown at the network, new Bitcoins are issued on a strict, unalterable schedule. This makes Bitcoin the most inelastic supply in the history of economics. When demand rises, supply cannot respond. The only thing that can give is the price.

The Halving: The Clockwork of Deflation

Adding fuel to the fire of absolute scarcity is the Halving mechanism. Approximately every four years (every 210,000 blocks), the amount of new Bitcoin awarded to miners is cut exactly in half.

In 2009, the reward was 50 BTC per block.

In 2012, it dropped to 25.

In 2016, it dropped to 12.5.

In 2020, it dropped to 6.25.

In 2024, it dropped to 3.125.

This will continue until roughly the year 2140, when the final fraction of a Bitcoin is mined.

Those who think they are too late often fail to understand this supply shock. We are currently in an era where the daily issuance of new Bitcoin is incredibly low, while global demand—fueled by institutional ETFs, corporate treasuries, and sovereign nation-states—is rising. Basic economics dictates that when unstoppable demand meets an unmovable, shrinking supply, the value must appreciate over a long time horizon.

Part V: The S-Curve and the Illusion of Market Saturation

A primary argument from the “too late” camp is the belief that Bitcoin has already saturated the market. They see Bitcoin covered on major news networks, mentioned in political debates, and listed on brokerage apps, and assume everyone who is going to buy has already bought.

To dismantle this, we must look at how transformational technologies are adopted.

The S-Curve of Technological Adoption

Every major innovation—from electricity and the automobile to the telephone, personal computer, internet, and smartphone—follows a predictable trajectory known as the S-Curve.

Innovators (2.5%): The early tinkerers and cypherpunks who ran nodes in 2009-2012. Early Adopters (13.5%): The tech-savvy individuals and libertarians who entered between 2013 and 2017, willing to take immense risks. Early Majority (34%): The pragmatists who wait for the infrastructure to become reliable before jumping in. Late Majority (34%): The skeptics who only adopt the technology because it has become an unavoidable societal standard. Laggards (16%): Those who fight the technology until the very end.

Where is Bitcoin on this curve?

While precise global user numbers are hard to track due to self-custody and multiple wallets, conservative estimates suggest global adoption is somewhere between 5% and 10%. We are arguably just crossing the chasm from “Early Adopters” into the very beginning of the “Early Majority.”

Bitcoin on the Same Adoption S-Curve As the Internet – Some Thoughts and Figures Sylvain Saurel · February 14, 2022 Bitcoin is a pseudonymous network where each user can have from 1 to n addresses. It is impossible to know the exact number of Bitcoin users at any given time. We can, however, get a good idea of the number of active addresses on the network. Based on this number, some companies specializing in on-chain analysis have estimated that the number of Bitcoin… Read full story

Comparing Bitcoin to the Internet

Think about the internet in the late 1990s. By 1998, the internet was famous. It was in the news constantly. Everyone had heard of the World Wide Web. AOL was mailing out CDs to every household.

If you had looked at the internet in 1998 and said, “It’s on the news, my neighbor uses it, I’m too late to invest in internet infrastructure,” you would have missed the subsequent two decades of the most explosive technological growth in human history. You would have missed Web 2.0, streaming video, social media, the mobile web, and cloud computing.

Bitcoin today is the internet in 1998. The foundational protocol works, the early infrastructure (exchanges, wallets) has been built, and the narrative has been established. But the massive, global scaling—the equivalent of broadband and fiber optics—is only just beginning with Layer 2 solutions like the Lightning Network.

To say you are too late to Bitcoin today is like saying you were too late to the internet before Amazon sold anything other than books. The infrastructure phase is ending; the global utility phase is just beginning.

Part VI: The Institutional Awakening

The most distinct difference between the Bitcoin of yesterday and the Bitcoin of today is who is buying it.

For the first decade of its existence, Bitcoin was a retail-driven phenomenon. It was regular people—cypherpunks, college students, day traders, and forward-thinking investors—driving the price. Institutions laughed at it. Jamie Dimon called it a fraud; Warren Buffett called it “rat poison squared.”

Those who know it is never too late are paying close attention to what happened next. The smartest, deepest pools of capital in the world didn’t just change their minds; they aggressively reversed course.

The Wall Street Stampede

The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC was a watershed moment. Trillion-dollar asset managers like BlackRock, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton are now aggressively marketing Bitcoin to their clients.

Why does this matter?

Because for the first time, Bitcoin is accessible to the traditional financial system. Pension funds, retirement accounts (401ks, IRAs), sovereign wealth funds, and registered investment advisors (RIAs) can now seamlessly allocate capital to Bitcoin without worrying about seed phrases, hardware wallets, or regulatory ambiguity.

This unlocks trillions of dollars of sidelined capital. BlackRock’s CEO, Larry Fink, pivoted from a skeptic to calling Bitcoin a “flight to quality” and an “international asset.” When the architects of the traditional financial system start treating an asset as pristine collateral, the game has fundamentally changed.

The Game Theory of Nation-States

Beyond Wall Street, we are witnessing the beginning of game-theoretic adoption at the sovereign level.

El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender in 2021, mining it with geothermal volcano energy and holding it in their national treasury.

Other emerging markets, plagued by dollar hegemony and IMF debt traps, are quietly observing and accumulating.

The game theory is simple: If Bitcoin is neutral, non-sovereign digital gold, it is highly advantageous to be the first nation to adopt it. But as soon as one or two nations begin accumulating, it creates a massive geopolitical risk for every other nation not to hold it.

If you believe you are too late, ask yourself: Have the central banks of the G7 nations added Bitcoin to their reserves yet? Has your local pension fund allocated 3% to Bitcoin? If the answer is no, then the vast majority of global capital has not yet entered the space.

Part VII: Grounding the Reality – Risks and Volatility

To ensure this analysis remains grounded in absolute reality, we must confront the shadows. The people who know it is never too late are not naive moon-boys or blind zealots; they understand that the path forward is fraught with extreme volatility and unique risks.

The Price of Admission: Volatility

Bitcoin is volatile. Historically, it has suffered multiple drawdowns of 70% to 80%. It is entirely possible to buy Bitcoin today and watch its fiat price get cut in half over the next six months.

The “too late” camp looks at this volatility and sees risk. The “never too late” camp looks at this volatility and sees the natural behavior of an emerging, globally traded asset trying to find its price discovery in a world of chaotic fiat currency. Volatility is the toll you pay for long-term, asymmetric returns. If Bitcoin were perfectly stable, it would mean it had already achieved its final state of global adoption, and then the opportunity for high growth would truly be over.

Self-Custody and Responsibility

Bitcoin allows you to be your own bank. With a hardware wallet and a seed phrase, you can carry billions of dollars of wealth in your pocket, immune to bank runs, frozen accounts, and capital controls.

But with absolute freedom comes absolute responsibility. If you lose your seed phrase, there is no customer service hotline to call. There is no password reset. The funds are gone forever. This barrier to entry remains high for the average person, and the fear of making a technical mistake keeps many on the sidelines.

Regulatory Headwinds

While the ETF approvals in the US provided massive legitimacy, the regulatory battle is far from over globally. Governments rely on their monopoly on money to tax, spend, and control their populations. A decentralized, non-state money inherently threatens that monopoly. We will likely continue to see attempts to restrict on-ramps, ban self-hosted wallets, or heavily tax Bitcoin transactions in various jurisdictions.

Understanding these risks is crucial. It corrects the misconception that Bitcoin is a “get-rich-quick” scheme. It is not. It is a long-term, high-conviction savings vehicle that requires emotional fortitude, patience, and technical education.

The Great Decoupling: How the Fiat Machine Broke the World, and Why Bitcoin is the Only Way Out. Sylvain Saurel · Jul 11 If you have spent the last few years feeling as though you are running on an accelerating treadmill—working harder, producing more, yet somehow continually falling further behind—you are not alone. You are not imagining things. You are not simply bad at managing your finances, and you are not the victim of some abstract, unexplainable economic misfortune. You are the victim of a mathematical certainty. You are actively participating in a game where the rules have been fundamentally altered, designed specifically to siphon the purchasing power of your labor into the assets of those who are closest to the money printer. Read full story

Part VIII: Crossing the Chasm – From Regret to Conviction

If you are currently sitting in the “too late” camp, how do you cross over to the side of the believers? How do you shed the anchoring bias and the regret of not buying in 2013?

It requires a conscious shift in strategy and time preference.

1. Education Over Speculation

The most common mistake people make is buying Bitcoin because they want the fiat price to go up so they can sell it for more fiat later. This mindset makes you vulnerable to volatility.

The transition begins with education. Read the original whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto. Study the history of money (from Rai stones to gold to the Federal Reserve). Understand why fiat currencies fail. When you understand the problem, Bitcoin stops looking like a risky tech stock and starts looking like the only logical solution. Conviction is born from education, and conviction is what allows you to hold through an 80% bear market without panicking.

2. The Power of Low Time Preference

Modern society is built on high time preference. We want instant gratification: fast food, next-day delivery, quick dopamine hits on social media, and get-rich-quick investments.

Bitcoin teaches low time preference. It rewards those who can defer consumption today for a better future tomorrow. When you buy Bitcoin, you should not be thinking about its price next week, next month, or even next year. You should be thinking in blocks of four years (the halving cycle) or, better yet, decades.

3. Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA)

The fear of buying the “top” paralyzes the “too late” crowd. What if I buy today and it crashes tomorrow?

The mathematical solution to this emotional anxiety is Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA). Instead of trying to time the market with a massive lump sum, you commit to buying a fixed dollar amount at regular intervals, regardless of the price.

$50 a week.

$200 a month.

$10 a day.

When the price is high, your fiat buys fewer Satoshis. When the price crashes, your fiat buys more Satoshis. DCA entirely removes the emotional burden of trying to be a trading genius. It acknowledges that you cannot predict the short-term volatility, but you are aligning yourself with the long-term macroeconomic trend.

If you had DCA’d $100 a week into Bitcoin over any 4 years in its history, regardless of whether you started at an all-time high or a market bottom, your purchasing power would have dramatically increased compared to leaving that money in a savings account earning a negative real yield.

The Bitcoin Stateless Revolution. Sylvain Saurel · Jul 8 The macroeconomic reality of the late 2020s is inescapable. With the US national debt surging past $39 trillion, the debasement trade is no longer a speculative thesis; it is the defining financial gravity of our era. Institutional capital, sovereign wealth, and retail savings are aggressively reallocating into hard assets, seeking refuge from systemati… Read full story

Part IX: The Lindy Effect and the Future of Value

As we look toward the horizon, it is vital to apply a concept known as the Lindy Effect to Bitcoin.

Coined by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the Lindy Effect proposes that the future life expectancy of some non-perishable things (like a technology or an idea) is proportional to their current age. Every additional period it survives implies a longer remaining life expectancy.

When Bitcoin was 1 year old, it was an incredibly fragile experiment. It could have been destroyed by a bug, abandoned by its few developers, or hacked into oblivion.

When Bitcoin was 5 years old, it survived the collapse of its largest exchange (Mt. Gox).

When Bitcoin was 8 years old, it survived a massive internal civil war (the Blocksize War) over how the network should scale.

When Bitcoin was 12 years old, it survived a ban by the world’s most populous nation (China), which at the time housed over 50% of its miners. The network didn’t blink; the miners simply relocated.

Today, Bitcoin is over 15 years old. It has an uptime of 99.99%. It has settled trillions of dollars in value without a single fraudulent transaction being approved on the base layer. The network has never been hacked, censored, or stopped.

The Lindy Effect tells us that every day Bitcoin survives, the probability that it will be here tomorrow, next year, and in a century increases exponentially. It is transitioning from an experiment to institutional bedrock.

We are moving toward a world where Bitcoin will serve as the pristine base-layer collateral of the global internet. Just as the TCP/IP protocol allows information to flow freely across the globe, the Bitcoin protocol will allow value to flow freely, instantly, and permissionlessly.

In this future, people will not “buy” Bitcoin in the speculative sense. They will simply use it. They will earn it, save in it, and transact on its secondary layers (like the Lightning Network) without ever knowing they are interacting with cryptography, just as you do not need to understand SMTP to send an email.

The Ultimate Bitcoin Backup: Computing Codex32 Seed Shares with Pen and Paper. Sylvain Saurel · Jul 9 For over a decade, the standard for securing Bitcoin has relied on a glaring contradiction: we protect cryptographic, mathematically pure digital assets using a brittle list of 12 to 24 English words scribbled on a piece of paper. If that paper is lost, the funds are gone. If that paper is stolen, the funds are gone. Read full story

Final Thoughts: The Second Best Time is Today

Let us return to the divide.

Some think they are too late, and those who know it is never too late.

The first group is operating under an antiquated framework. They are valuing a 21st-century digital monetary network using the metrics of 20th-century equity markets. They are staring in the rearview mirror, agonizing over the $100 Bitcoin, paralyzed by the illusion that the game has already been won. They feel the pain of a shrinking fiat measuring stick but lack the map to escape it.

The second group has chosen to look forward. They understand that while the era of turning a $1,000 investment into a $10 million fortune overnight may be behind us, the era of preserving wealth, securing financial sovereignty, and opting out of a fundamentally broken fiat system is right now.

They know that when you are dealing with a structurally deflationary asset in a structurally inflationary macroeconomic environment, the math is inevitable. They know that a global network with absolute scarcity has no ultimate top, because fiat currencies have no ultimate bottom.

There is an old proverb regarding planting trees: “The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second best time is today.”

The best time to buy Bitcoin was in 2009. You missed it. I missed it. We all missed the absolute bottom.

But if you can quiet the noise, let go of the anchoring bias, understand the math of absolute scarcity, and embrace the patience of a low time preference, you will realize a profound and liberating truth. In a world where money is broken, opting into the solution is a choice you can make at any price, in any cycle, on any given day.

It is never too late.

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