There’s a quiet dread that settles in on a Sunday evening. It’s the subtle, sinking feeling that another weekend has evaporated, and the week ahead is a carbon copy of the last: a blur of commutes, deadlines, and obligations, all in service of a paycheck that seems to stretch a little less far each month. We tell ourselves this is just life. The “rat race.” The grind. But what if it’s not? What if this constant, breathless marathon is a symptom of a much deeper disease?

We feel it in the moments we miss. The school play you could only attend via a blurry video sent to your phone. The family dinner you rushed through because you had to answer late-night emails. The spontaneous weekend trip you couldn’t take because the budget was just too tight. These aren’t just missed opportunities; they are stolen moments. They are fragments of a life unlived, sacrificed at the altar of financial necessity.

The most insidious thief in our modern world doesn’t wear a mask or carry a weapon. It operates silently, systematically, and with the full blessing of the institutions we’re taught to trust. This thief is our broken monetary system, and its greatest prize isn’t the money in your bank account. It’s the most precious, non-renewable commodity you will ever possess: your time.

The real inflation tax isn’t just the rising price of groceries or gasoline. The real inflation tax is your lifetime. Bitcoin fixes this. And to understand how, we must first confront the nature of the prison we inhabit.