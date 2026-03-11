Bitcoin mining has long since left the era of personal computers, becoming a heavy, hyper-competitive, and fully globalized industry. When an institutional player or an industrial giant decides to deploy a mining farm, the simple equation of electricity cost is no longer enough to guarantee profitability. Other variables, equally critical and often underestimated, come into play: the stability of the legal framework, high taxation, delays in obtaining building permits, customs barriers, and climatic constraints.

To see more clearly through this shifting regulatory and operational jungle, the research firm Hashlabs published an exhaustive study entitled the Ease to Mine Index (EMI). This report is based on an in-depth survey of 48 major players in the ecosystem (industrial miners, associations, experts, and journalists) and evaluates the operating conditions in 18 countries to determine which jurisdictions are the most welcoming, and conversely, the most hostile to BTC mining.

The Methodology: How to Evaluate a “Miner’s Paradise”?

To build this index, Hashlabs designed a scoring system assigning a score ranging from 0 (the most unfavorable operating conditions) to 1 (the most favorable conditions). Aware that not all constraints have the same financial or operational impact on the ground, the study weights six fundamental pillars with strategic precision: