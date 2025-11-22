My inbox is overflowing. The sentiment is almost unanimous, a mixture of confusion, frustration, and a hint of betrayal. The messages all variations of the same burning question:

“Why is Bitcoin doing this?”

The narrative was supposed to be simple. As the traditional financial system teeters under the weight of debt, inflation, and geopolitical instability, Bitcoin was the designated lifeboat. It was architected to be the anti-correlator—the chaotic neutral force that rises when the orderly evil of fiat currency falls.

Yet, look at the charts. When the Nasdaq sneezes, Bitcoin catches a cold. When the Fed hawks talk about interest rates, Bitcoin jitters like a penny stock. Instead of behaving like the sovereign, decentralized currency it was designed to be, it is behaving exactly like what the cypherpunks feared most: a high-beta tech stock.

You are right to be confused. You are right to feel that something is amiss. But to understand why this is happening, we have to look past the code and the charts. We have to look at the people.

Bitcoin was designed to liberate us from the current system. That is a technological fact. However, for that liberation to execute, the majority of market participants must understand that purpose. And right now, they don’t.

We are witnessing a battle for the soul of Bitcoin. On one side, there is the vision of monetary freedom. On the other hand, the seductive, gravity-well of Wall Street financialization, championed by giants like BlackRock and visionaries like Michael Saylor.

Here is why Bitcoin is currently trapped in the system it was meant to destroy, and what it will take to break free.

The Great Misunderstanding: Code vs. Culture

The confusion stems from a projection bias. You, the seasoned Bitcoiner or the diligent student of history, understand the purpose of Bitcoin. You have read the whitepaper. You understand the Byzantine Generals Problem. You see Bitcoin as an exit ramp from a corrupt fiat system.

Because this truth is so blindingly obvious to you, you assume it is obvious to everyone else.

It is not.

To the vast majority of market participants entering the space today, Bitcoin is not a revolution. It is a ticker symbol. It is BTC. It is a line on a graph that goes up faster than Apple or Tesla.

