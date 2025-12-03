The world of cryptocurrency is accustomed to volatility, but the month of November tested the nerves of even the most seasoned investors. After a dizzying drop that wiped out nearly 20% of its value, Bitcoin seemed to teeter on the edge of a precipice. Yet, like a phoenix rising from its digital ashes, Bitcoin has orchestrated a spectacular turnaround.

Today, as Bitcoin trades back above $90,000 and flirts with the critical resistance of $94,000, a burning question is on the lips of every observer: Is this the final trap before a collapse, or the fuel needed to smash through the mythical $100,000 barrier before the end of 2025?

In this article, I dissect the mechanics of this rebound, the worrying behavior of “whales,” and the technical scenarios that will shape the immediate future of the market as we close out the year.

I. Anatomy of a Resurrection: The Technical Rebound

To understand where we are going, it is imperative to understand where we came from. November was synonymous with “hell” for long-position holders.

From the Abyss of $84,000 to Reconquest

Last Monday, market sentiment bordered on panic. The price of BTC broke key supports to touch a low under $84,000. At this level, the medium-term bullish structure was under threat. A weekly close below this threshold could have triggered a cascade of liquidations, sending Bitcoin tumbling back toward $70,000.