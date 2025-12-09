The “Institutional Absorption” I described previously relies on a single choke point: Identity.

When you buy Bitcoin from Coinbase, Kraken, or an ETF, you are not just buying an asset; you are registering yourself in a global surveillance grid. Your name, social security number, and face are permanently linked to that specific UTXO (Unspent Transaction Output). If the government decides to blacklist those coins, tax them specifically, or freeze them, they know exactly where to knock.

To truly own Bitcoin—the permissionless, censorship-resistant asset—you must acquire it without attaching your identity to the transaction. This is known as Non-KYC Bitcoin.

It is harder to get. It is often more expensive. But it is the only way to opt out of the dragnet.

Here is your operational guide to going dark.

