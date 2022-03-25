This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

Earlier this year, I wrote an article detailing 5 reasons why Bitcoin will defeat the banking system you currently know. The 5 reasons I outlined were:

Bitcoin allows you to enjoy the fruits of your labor at any time

Bitcoin allows you to use your money at low fees

Bitcoin allows you to save the fruits of your labor with peace of mind

Bitcoin protects your privacy

Bitcoin gives you the freedom to live your life on your own terms

If you are a Bitcoin supporter like me, these reasons will seem obvious. However, for people who are not yet convinced by Bitcoin, I realized that something even stronger could, and should, be put forward.

Something that makes Bitcoin an absolute necessity.

To do this, I suggest we go back to basics. You work hard day in and day out to make a good life for yourself and your family. If you get up every morning, it's not just for the pleasure of going to work and meeting challenges. It's about making money.

Money is the lifeblood of the business. If you didn't have a salary for your work, I doubt you would give it your all. You work hard to earn money, and that's a great thing.

The money you earned from your work is stored in a bank account. Everything is done to push you to use the banking system. The banks force you to pay a whole bunch of crazy fees to do this. The banks will also use your money to lend it to other people so that they don't have all of the savers' assets in the bank at any one time.

There is nothing illegal about this because this is the way the current banking system is designed. It is the Fed that sets the reserve requirement rate for private banks. So they are simply taking advantage of a legal system.

You can already see the first problem. Let's imagine that for some reason, all savers want to recover the fruits of their labor from their bank accounts in cash. Well, that's impossible! Such a bank run would cause your bank to fail. Your bank would prevent it by blocking withdrawals.

So it's the fruit of your labor, but you couldn't withdraw it as cash for arbitrary reasons. Always this problem that appears with the banking system: the fruit of your labor, their arbitrary rules.

The arbitrary rules of the banks are also expressed when you try to transfer your money in large amounts halfway around the world to someone you choose. You will have to justify your transaction when it is the fruit of your labor that you should have the right to use as you wish.

Governments can also decide to freeze the assets of any citizen for arbitrary reasons. They can even decide to prevent your transactions by ordering your bank to do so. In the case of the American government, this power goes even further, since it can decide to freeze the assets of a country like Russia.

This is what has just been done to sanction Russia for the war it is waging in Ukraine. I will not go back to the substance here, namely whether the American measure is justified. I simply focus on the form, namely the fact that the banking system gives an insane power to a minority of individuals not representative of the people.

From private bankers to central bankers, they can all apply their arbitrary rules by messing with the fruits of your labor. I am talking about confiscation and censorship, but the problem goes further than that since the unlimited printing of money by central bankers destroys your purchasing power.

This infinite monetary inflation is an equally scandalous silent thief. Always the same thing: the fruit of your labor, their arbitrary rules.

Final Thoughts

The questions these issues raise are simple:

Do you want to continue to suffer the flaws of an anachronistic banking system ?

Do you want to work hard day in and day out and see a silent thief constantly devaluing the fruits of your labor?

Would you like to not be able to use the fruits of your labor whenever you want without having to justify yourself to anyone?

Do you want to be at the mercy of arbitrary, unfair rules that put you at a disadvantage all your life?

The answers to these questions seem obvious to me, but it is up to you to answer them. Once you've answered these questions, I think you'll understand why Bitcoin is increasingly valued for the power it gives to its users. The power to live their lives on their own terms.

Bitcoin protects you from the threats that the current banking system poses to the fruits of your labor. With Bitcoin, the paradigm is reversed: the fruits of your labor with rules known in advance that do not change and that you can verify at any time.

That's what makes me think that Bitcoin adoption will explode in the future, as more and more people will want to take back control of the fruits of their labor and take advantage of what Bitcoin has to offer the world.

