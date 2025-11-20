You are obsessed with the trees.

The flicker of the 4-hour chart hypnotizes you. You refresh your screens, your heart pounding, to see if the line has moved from $95,000 to $92,000, or from $98,000 to $103,000. You dissect the pronouncements of cable news pundits and hang on every cryptic tweet, searching for a sign, a signal, a reason for the 5% dip or the 7% pump. You argue, with religious fervor, about whether the next major milestone is $85,000 or $105,000.

This is the noise. This is the distracting, deafening, and ultimately insignificant rustling of leaves. And while you are all staring at your own individual saplings, you are missing the colossal, world-changing forest looming just behind them.

The central premise of the following argument is simple: Bitcoin at $85K, $95K, or $105K is all the same thing.

In the grand scheme of global wealth, these are micro-fluctuations. They are the primordial spasms of a new asset class just beginning its decades-long journey of price discovery. Bitcoin, even at a nearly $2 trillion market capitalization, is tiny. It is a mathematical anomaly, a brilliant spark just now being introduced to the planet’s largest stockpiles of dry tinder.

The story of Bitcoin is not about a 10% move next week. It is about a 10,000% repricing over the next two decades.

Get 30% off for 1 year

Debt isn’t a bug in the system; it is the operating system.