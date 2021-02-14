The Five Things That Bruce Lee Taught Me To Take Full Advantage of Bitcoin

Accidentally died at only 32 years old, Bruce Lee is still considered today as the greatest world cinema martial arts master of the 20th century. For many, Bruce Lee embodies the strong man reaching the top of physical perfection and invincibility with his bare hands.

If his film career is remarkable, his philosophy of life is even more so. Bruce Lee was a sage whose quotes have inspired millions of people since his death. Especially enjoying studying quotes from famous people in my spare time, I must say that Bruce Lee's philosophy taught me five essential things to fully profit from Bitcoin.

I share this with you here through five legendary quotes from Bruce Lee.

“Knowing is not enough, we must apply. Willing is not enough, we must do.”

Bitcoin is a true monetary revolution. Before understanding this, you will have to study the functioning of the current monetary and financial system. This will help you discover the ugly truth: this system is flawed and not fixable. It suffers from seven deadly sins that will lead it to bankruptcy sooner or later.

Just as the complete success of Bitcoin all over the world is only a matter of time, the failure of the current system is only a matter of time.

After discovering this, you will happily discover that Bitcoin uniquely addresses all the issues that make the current system unsustainable for the future. Constantly deepening your knowledge is the key to taking full advantage of Bitcoin.

Nevertheless, there comes a time when you will need to take action. This quote from Bruce Lee is here to remind you of that. Knowing and wanting is not enough in life. You must apply and do.

Once you understand what Bitcoin is and its why, you must take action by buying Bitcoin. Don't be afraid of its price. The important thing is to get started. The upside potential of Bitcoin's price remains enormous even with a price that will soon break the psychological barrier of $50K.

“The successful warrior is the average man with laser-like focus.”

Some people have the feeling that the investment world, and in particular the stock market, is reserved for a certain elite. With Bitcoin, it is quite the opposite. Bitcoin is accessible to the greatest number.

To buy Bitcoin, all you need is a smartphone and an Internet connection. More than 60% of the world's inhabitants can already buy Bitcoin at the time of writing.

Obviously, this number will continue to grow in the years to come, as Bitcoin meets the great need that will emerge for the years to come: to protect its wealth from the ravages of monetary inflation in a way that is resistant to censorship.

Therefore, the average man can fully profit from Bitcoin as long as he focuses solely on the Bitcoin revolution. This quote from Bruce Lee is a perfect reminder that only Bitcoin matters in the long run.

“Mistakes are always forgivable if one has the courage to admit them.”

Unfortunately, some people get lost along the way before becoming Bitcoiners. In the end, everyone will eventually become Bitcoiners. Again, it is only a matter of time. It's just a shame to see some fall into the trap of Altcoins founders who only want to take advantage of your money.

Bitcoin is the monetary revolution that will change the face of the world in the future. Bitcoin is about power, not money. All Altcoins are about greed.

Many people understand this after losing a lot of time and money. However, everyone has to go their own way before discovering the truth about Bitcoin.

As Bruce Lee says, mistakes are forgivable as long as you have the courage to admit them. Rather than being stubborn with Altcoins, admit your mistakes, and switch to the only strategy that works: 100% Bitcoin.

“The less effort, the faster and more powerful you will be.”

Bitcoin will become more and more popular in the coming months and years. It's written because Bitcoin's success is history in the making. Such a popular revolution always ends up triumphing when it has reached this level of success.

You will see more and more people trying to sell you complex strategies to take full advantage of Bitcoin. Some will even go so far as to tell you to buy Altcoins to make more profit, which you can then save by exchanging your Altcoins for Bitcoin.

These people would tell you to go to the casino to play roulette and then get more BTC, it would be the same thing. Don't do such stupid things that will cost you a lot of money, and risk missing out on the once in a lifetime opportunity that Bitcoin represents.

The best strategy to take full advantage of Bitcoin is also the simplest. The less effort you make, the better. The only prerequisite is to have complete confidence in the Bitcoin revolution. If this is your case, you can follow the 4-step strategy that all Bitcoiners have been following for years:

Buy Bitcoin automatically with a Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) approach. Many applications exist for this. Program the automatic sending of these Bitcoins to your hardware wallet using one of the applications you will buy. HODL Bitcoin no matter what. Iterate from step 1.

This strategy may seem boring to some, but it's the way to make winning investments, as George Soros once said:

“If investing is entertaining, if you’re having fun, you’re probably not making any money. Good investing is boring.”

Take advantage of the time you will gain from this strategy to learn more and more about Bitcoin and money in general. Ignorance costs you the most money in life. The more you reduce it, the less money you will lose, because you will make better choices for your money.

“In the middle of chaos lies opportunity.”

For Bruce Lee, the best opportunities are always in the midst of chaos. This quote from Bruce Lee is not unlike the thing Warren Buffett frequently says:

“Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful.”

When everyone is afraid, that's when you need to keep a cool head and look for the best opportunities. Bruce Lee would have probably bought Bitcoin in March 2020 when its price dropped to $3.8K. All Bitcoiners did.

It was a unique opportunity in the midst of the global chaos triggered by the ultra-rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In early 2021, the price of Bitcoin dropped rapidly to below $30K. Chaos took over the market again.

In this chaos, buying Bitcoin was a huge opportunity. With his philosophy, Bruce Lee would have done what any self-respecting Bitcoiner would have done: "Buy the dip".

Final Thoughts

Bruce Lee's philosophy is unique. Studying his quotes is something really exciting. The five I have just highlighted will help you to take full advantage of Bitcoin in the long run. If Bruce Lee had been alive in 2021, chances are he would have bought Bitcoin himself by now.

At least that's how I feel after studying his philosophy at length. For your part, I urge you to apply these five things to get the most out of Bitcoin with a minimum of effort. The key is to have total confidence in the Bitcoin revolution.

