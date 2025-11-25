In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

"This is all made possible by an education system that actively withholds the tools of financial literacy, creating a populace that cannot understand the very nature of the prison they are in"

You hit the nail on the head. The system has been dumbing down students since the mid 70s. Funny, that's right after the 1971 going off the gold standard Nixon debacle. So few today lived in a time when dollars were backed by gold and there was silver in coins. It's hard to believe but the majority have never lived under a gold standard. My father's 2 year old home in an upscale southwest Houston neighborhood in 1965 was $25K. Today that same home lists for $475K. That's an increase of 19X in just 60 years. Have wages gone up 20x since then? Lol. Yet the talking heads say inflation has only gone up 8 times since then. A candy bar was 5 cents in 1965 then went to 10 cents later in the year. A glass bottle of coke in the vending machine was 10 cents. A phone call in the booth was a dime. A whopper lunch with a large coke and fries was 60 cents. Gas was 28 cents a gallon. A new yamaha 100cc enduro was $350. A nice hotel was $7 a night.

They are being brainwashed to be sheep and followers. To never question, to blindly accept. I never worked for anyone. I always had my my own business from the age of 18. I did pull myself up "by the bootstraps". I was making more money in my 20s than my parents or my siblings. The siblings went the college parrot route then straight into a 9-5 that paid them just enough so they would not quit.

The vast majority want a guarantee. I never asked for a guarantee in my life. I have only asked for an opportunity. The challenge is the majority are not trained to see opportunities. They are trained to follow and believe anything no matter how idiotic it is. Most want a handout, a free ride, helicopter money.

G. Edward Griffin warned Americans in the mid 1960s what was happening to this country. His videos from the 60s are on youtube. He was right on everyone of his predictions. It's not hard to see for people with clear eyes.

Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt's book The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America also tried to warn Americans. She was the senior policy advisor in the Office of Educational Research and Improvement (OERI), U.S. Department of Education, during the first term of U.S. President Ronald Reagan. She foretold the future also.

Great article Sylvain !!

