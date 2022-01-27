Image: Hedgeye

All investors were waiting for Jerome Powell's speech after the FOMC meeting of the Fed. It took place yesterday as expected. If the outcome of this meeting was so expected by investors, it is primarily because inflation has reached a level not seen for 40 years in America at 7% in December 2021.

The financial markets, but also the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets, were therefore waiting for answers to end the uncertainty about the monetary policy that the Fed will conduct in the coming months.

After analyzing Jerome Powell's speech, I must say that the feeling is mixed. I do not think that his intervention will put an end to the uncertainty that has plunged the financial markets into turbulence since the beginning of 2022. The markets were waiting for a clear direction from the Fed, but the speech was once again ambiguous.

Doublespeak from the Fed and Jerome Powell disappoints markets who wanted clarity