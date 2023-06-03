If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

In my book “2020: The Year When Everything Changed for Bitcoin,” I had written that the coronavirus crisis would be remembered in the future as a tipping point for Bitcoin:

For those who don't know what's behind the notion of the “Tipping Point,” it's a point after which nothing is the same. Malcolm Gladwell highlighted this concept in his book “The Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference” in 2022.

Far be it from me to say that the coronavirus crisis was a little thing.

On the other hand, the responses of governments around the world to this health crisis on a scale not seen in decades will have far-reaching consequences for the future. Consequences that some people didn't even imagine at the time.

At the time, I was already putting forward certain hypotheses which seem to be confirmed today, and which will benefit Bitcoin even more in the future.

The first thing that became clear at the time was that the general public had seen the flaws in the current system for the first time. The notions of “whatever it takes” and infinite money came to the fore. The Fed itself confirmed that America could print American dollars ad infinitum if need be.

This is partly what has been done, and explains why M2 Money Supply has exploded, as has US debt, which will soon exceed $32T and has no official limit until January 1, 2025.

Moreover, as I told you recently, in this debt-based system, the very notion of a debt ceiling is meaningless:

The current system is based on an infinite increase in debt. Without it, the economy would collapse. This system traps you in an infernal vicious circle. Bitcoin is your way out.

More and more people are becoming aware of the flaws in the current system. Not enough yet to have mass adoption of Bitcoin of course, but the Bitcoin revolution has seen its progress accelerate in the wake of this coronavirus crisis.

More and more people went from simply being financially interested in Bitcoin to understanding the why of Bitcoin and why its monetary system is superior.

The second thing that was already apparent at the time was that such infinite money printing would end up having dramatic consequences for the poorest people, with increased inflation eventually on the way. Central bankers lied to you about this, led by Jerome Powell, but it did happen.

After a long period of trying to hide the truth, the central bankers had to admit they were wrong. Suddenly, in the second half of 2022, the fight against inflation became the priority.

The Fed, ECB, and other central banks, therefore, decided to pivot, putting an end to infinite QE, zero interest rates, and so on.

Since then, the Fed has increased its key rates at a frantic pace, moving from 0 to the 5-5.25% range in just over a year!

The Fed made this change in monetary policy despite promises to American banks that it would take its time raising rates when the time came. This led to the American banking crisis we experienced in March 2023.

Unfolding the scenario from this coronavirus crisis, you can see that the Fed is at the root of all the ills of the current system, and continues to worsen the situation with ever more disastrous choices.

For the Fed's next FOMC meeting on June 13 and 14, 2023, markets are now banking on a further 0.25% rate hike, as the US economy resists entering recession. The Fed was counting on this recession and the effects of the banking crisis to accelerate the fall in inflation.

But to no avail, Americans continue to consume, and companies hire, as everyone is getting used to living with high inflation.

Yet another thing the Fed didn't anticipate. Once again, you may say!

At this point, the question you have to ask yourself is:

What are the Fed's options now? Is there a good solution for the Fed?

In reality, there is none. The Fed has trapped itself in an inextricable situation that will make more and more of the poorest people suffer already. But that doesn't seem to faze Jerome Powell, who keeps repeating that the Fed will do what it has to do, whatever the consequences for Americans, banks, or companies.

This makes it clear that these central bankers are totally out of touch with the reality of the world in which their monetary policy decisions have appalling consequences.

The Fed has two options:

The Fed continues its monetary tightening. The Fed continues to raise rates to permanently curb high inflation and get closer to its 2% inflation target. The Fed stops printing US dollars out of thin air. The U.S. economy finally enters a severe recession, and more and more U.S. banks crash, further concentrating the banking sector around a few “too big to fail” banks. The Fed decides to pivot (after a pause). Quantitative easing gradually resumed. Easy money is back in the spotlight, and a soft landing for the American economy is still possible. American banks manage to escape without further damage.

Both options will benefit Bitcoin.

Why should this be?

In the first option, you can be sure that public distrust of the current system will grow. More and more people will be looking for ways to protect themselves from the system's collapse. Many will begin to think that the Bitcoiners who have been talking about this scenario for years may not have been crazy. They will naturally turn to Bitcoin, which will appear for what it is: their way out, as it is independent of the risks of the current system.

In the second option, fiat money printed out of thin air will end up flocking to the Bitcoin market once again, as it did during the previous Bull Market, which saw the price of Bitcoin approach $70K in November 2021!

This will continue to weaken the US dollar and all fiat currencies.

We'll see what the Fed does. We'll see what happens to Bitcoin, with a fourth Halving less than a year away in 2024 from now. But what's certain is that what's in store for Bitcoin will be pretty incredible.

And when that happens, it will be time to remember this coronavirus crisis as the tipping point for the Bitcoin revolution, with central bankers having trapped themselves in the flaws of the current system.

