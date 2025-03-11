In the nine years I've been in the Bitcoin world daily, I don't know how many times I've heard people try to discredit Bitcoin with the famous “nobody uses Bitcoin except criminals” line. Others tell me lately that Bitcoin is just SoV. After all, Michael J. Saylor says it all the time, so it must be true...

That would be forgetting that the whole point of the Bitcoin revolution is to help you become self-sovereign individuals. For this to happen, you need to learn to think for yourself, and not take the word of the likes of Michael J. Saylor.

Don't Trust, Verify.

The future promises to be chaotic, and Bitcoin will be America's best ally in facing it.

So the example of Tania, a former national tennis champion from Costa Rica, should help you realize that Bitcoin is much more than just a SoV. For Tania, Bitcoin is even an everyday MoE:

“I use Bitcoin for my everyday purchases in Uvita.”

Uvita de Osa is a small town in southern Costa Rica. There, Bitcoin is not an investment, but a major part of the local economy. You know, the famous circular economy centered on the Bitcoin system that I keep presenting to you as the goal to be pursued if the Bitcoin revolution is to reach its full potential.

Tania started using Bitcoin 5 years ago.

In 2025, Bitcoin has become an everyday MoE for Tania, who buys plane tickets, books hotel rooms, pays at restaurants, and even buys fresh produce from local farmers. All using only the Bitcoin system as her MoE.

Tania is convinced that Bitcoin is already the present:

“There is no reason not to start using Bitcoin!”

By dint of offering to pay in Bitcoin, Tania has succeeded in getting small local businesses in Costa Rica to accept Bitcoin:

“My hairdresser asked me to help him set up a Bitcoin wallet.”

Little by little, for these merchants, Bitcoin is becoming a means of attracting new customers by avoiding prohibitive bank fees.

Tania is happy to help small local merchants set up everything they need to support Bitcoin as a means of payment:

“People often ask me how to accept Bitcoin, and I'm always happy to help!”

This is the great strength of the Bitcoin community. Helping each other makes all the difference because Bitcoin brings people together. In Uvita, no laws are forcing the adoption of Bitcoin, but it's the benefits of using Bitcoin that are gradually spreading the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution.

That's why the IMF, despite its blackmail and threats, won't be able to stop the Bitcoin revolution in El Salvador, for example. The people always triumph in the end over a revolution like the Bitcoin revolution.

Rather than opposing Bitcoin or forcing its adoption, the Costa Rican government has chosen to adopt a neutral approach so far, allowing those businesses that wish to use it to do so. And in Uvita, that's exactly what's happening. Bitcoin is even slowly but surely becoming a unit of account, with businesses offering to pay their employees directly in Bitcoin.

This is where the magic of the circular economy centered on the Bitcoin system comes into play:

“When enough people around you use Bitcoin, you don't have to worry about exchanging it for something else.”

In Uvita, Bitcoin circulates freely between people. Locals exchange Bitcoin, earn Bitcoin, and then spend it just as you do in the West with fiat currency. Bitcoin is gradually replacing local currency.

For Tania and a growing number of Uvita residents, Bitcoin doesn't mean speculation, but rather freedom. No banks, no delays, no unnecessary fees. Bitcoin enables fast, borderless payments. Bitcoin is a simple solution that works like a charm.

When locals ask her how to get started using Bitcoin in no-KYC mode, Tania tells them directly about Bitcoin ATMs, but also about Azteco vouchers, since the country doesn't have enough ATMs at this stage. A solution like Bisq is also advantageous, but not necessarily within the reach of all beginners initially.

With these solutions, anyone can get started instantly with Bitcoin. No need for permission. Back to the roots of the Bitcoin revolution.

From small stores to service providers, Bitcoin is already an everyday Plan A at Uvita. Uvita's example is just one of many around the world. These examples only serve to confirm that the Bitcoin revolution is spreading, not because it's being imposed on you, but simply because it's meeting the specific needs of people around the world. Quite the opposite of what the fiat system has become.

