FUD.

Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt.

You've read this acronym before, and it goes beyond the Bitcoin market. In a Bear Market, Bitcoin's opponents take great pleasure in using this strategy to further scare people and serve their interests. In the face of FUD, you need to keep a cool head and rely on your sense of logical reasoning above all.

A study was just published on September 29, 2022, which states that the environmental damage of Bitcoin is comparable to that of beef production.

That's all it took for all the mainstream media to attack Bitcoin once again. The same clichés come up again and again. This time I have to admit that there is something new because this is the first time that the beef weapon was used to denigrate Bitcoin.

Good for them, but I'll try to debunk the FUD for you. Let's go.