The feeling is unmistakable. It starts as a low hum in the financial news, a murmur on social media. Then, it grows louder. Charts start pointing aggressively toward the top-right corner. Old group chats reignite. Suddenly, your phone buzzes. It’s a text from a cousin, an email from a college friend, a call from your dad. The message, in one form or another, is always the same:

“Hey, you were into that Bitcoin thing, right? It’s going crazy again. Should I buy some?”

This is it. The echo boom. The moment when Bitcoin’s price appreciation becomes so loud, so undeniable, that it breaks through the noise of daily life and captures the public’s imagination once more. New all-time highs are not just numbers on a screen; they are powerful gravitational forces, pulling in waves of new interest, hope, and, inevitably, confusion.

For those of us who have been here before, this moment brings a mix of vindication and a sense of responsibility. It’s wonderful to see the network grow, but the memory of previous cycles—the mania, the scams, the catastrophic exchange collapses—serves as a stark warning. The easiest thing to do is to give a short, non-committal answer or name the first big exchange that comes to mind. The right thing to do is to pause, take a breath, and understand that their first experience will define their entire journey.

Your recommendation is more than just a link; it’s the foundation of their understanding. A bad first experience—losing funds on a gambling app disguised as an exchange, getting stuck in a customer support nightmare, or being overwhelmed by a casino of distracting altcoins—can permanently tarnish their perspective. A great first experience, however, can set them on a path of sound money, self-sovereignty, and financial empowerment.

So, when they ask, don’t just give them a name. Give them a framework. Send them to a place that is not just a marketplace, but a responsible gateway. Send them to an exchange that meets four non-negotiable criteria.