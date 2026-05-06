In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter

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Kevin Johnson
5h

I don't see this as a negative, and apparently the market doesn't either at least in the near term. I see it as a huge positive and a necessary move to solidify and grow Strategy's business and as a result, their net demand for more bitcoin. If Strategy has created a financial product that offers a better "yield" than any other asset based on the future performance of bitcoin while discounted by 2/3 as described by Saylor, and this gives Strategy access to the fixed huge income market with more flexibility for Stretch to manage and support that yield, several things are possible. 1. Strategy is going to continue to be a large net buyer of bitcoin and those numbers could actually be higher than if they never sold a coin; 2. Gaining access to the fixed income market opens the door to much larger pool of potential buyers than the equity markets, creating a continued need to buy more bitcoin as a percentage of those fixed income buyers migrate to STRC, 3. the stability that being able to sell bitcoin in an intelligent manner completely negates the argument that they cannot support STRC because they cannot run out of cash by selling STRC and that makes STRC more attractive to potential buyers seeking yield, not capital appreciation; 4. and it treats Strategy like any other buyer of bitcoin that is managing their book in an intelligent way albeit at a much larger scale. I don't own Strategy or STRC, but I can see that this could have a significant positive impact on the attractiveness of STRC and Strategy which by definition, means more bitcoin purchased which further supports bitcoin's price. Just think where the price would be today if Strategy had not been a buyer since the fall of 2020. This is good news for Strategy and for the bitcoin owning community at large in my opinion. This is NOT financial advice of any kind.

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