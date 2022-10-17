The Celsius saga continues. The company has had its database containing the names and assets of all its customers hacked. It is discovered that so-called maximalist Bitcoin holders own Shitcoins ...

The current Bear Market, exacerbated by the sudden implosion of Terra (LUNA), has raised the veil on the calamitous risk management of some firms like Celsius.

Alex Mashinsky's firm has a deficit of nearly $1.2 billion, and all you have to do is type in first and last names on celsiusnetworth.com to find out if this or that personality held this or that Shitcoin. And how much ...

Jacob Benjamin Fite ranked first with a loss of over $40 million:

The top ten individual investors all lost more than $220 million:

More interestingly, it turns out that some people posing as maximalists own Shitcoins...

This is for example the case of Natalie Brunell, presenter of Hard Money, who had mocked Dave Portnoy during the Miami Bitcoin conference for his Pump & Dump of SafeMoon:

By the way, here is the episode of Hard Money dealing with the Celsius bankruptcy:

All this to say that KYC (Know your Customer) procedures put Bitcoin holders at obvious risk. Indeed, everyone on this list is at risk of having the seeds of their wallets stolen.

Let's finish by hammering home the point that there is no magic. Platforms like Celsius that offer huge returns are necessarily Ponzi schemes. A Ponzi scheme works by paying old customers with the deposits of newcomers.

Because in this kind of scam, no real economic activity justifies the promised returns!

In this regard, we have just learned that Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky withdrew $10 million before suspending his withdrawals and filing for bankruptcy. That's the point of the Ponzi scheme: not to be the last to exit ...

Not your keys, not your Bitcoin!