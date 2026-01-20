You probably don’t need Bitcoin.

If you are reading these lines, chances are you find it useless, overly complex, abstract, or perhaps morally questionable due to its volatility. And from your vantage point, you are right. If you can walk to an ATM and withdraw cash without fear; if your banking app opens every morning without an error message; if you can save for retirement reasonably sure that your government won’t confiscate your savings to service its debt, then you belong to a privileged minority.

You live in what is known as “financial privilege.”

This comfort, which we in the West view as a universal standard, is actually a historical and geographical anomaly. According to data from the Human Rights Foundation, only 1.3 billion humans live in liberal democracies with stable reserve currencies and protected property rights. That is roughly 16% of the global population.

What about the remaining 84%? They live “elsewhere.” In fragile economies, under authoritarian regimes, in zones of hyperinflation or arbitrary surveillance. For these billions of individuals, money is not a neutral tool of trade. It is a filter. A test of political loyalty. An instrument of social control.

In this article, I propose to you a shift in perspective. I invite you to stop looking at Bitcoin from the top of Maslow’s pyramid—as a speculative asset for wealthy technophiles—and to start looking at it from the bottom: as a survival technology for those whom the global financial system has decided to erase.

I. The Erasure: The Invisible Discrimination of Identity

The most brutal discrimination of the 21st century is invisible. It does not play out on the color of one’s skin in the street, but in the databases of financial institutions.

Imagine having to flee your country tonight. You have only a few hours. You grab a bag, some clothes, your children. At the border, your passport might be expired or confiscated. The moment you cross that imaginary line, you cease to exist economically. Your local bank accounts are inaccessible. Your credit cards are blocked by security protocols or international sanctions. Your cash is either stolen or rendered useless because your home currency is not convertible.

This is the reality for millions of Ukrainian, Syrian, Venezuelan, or Sudanese refugees. The global banking system relies on a simple equation: Proven Identity + Fixed Address = Financial Access.

If you remove one of these elements, the equation collapses. The undocumented refugee loses far more than a roof over their head: they lose their capacity to store the fruit of their past labor and to project themselves into the future. They are condemned to a cash economy that is precarious, dangerous, and strictly local.

