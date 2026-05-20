There is a profound difference between blind faith and earned conviction. Blind faith requires an echo chamber; it thrives in isolation, desperately shielding itself from criticism, dissenting opinions, and the harsh light of contradictory evidence. Earned conviction, on the other hand, is forged in the exact opposite environment. It is the byproduct of relentless, exhausting doubt. It is born not from ignoring the skeptics, but from actively seeking them out, absorbing their best arguments, and rigorously testing your own thesis against the unforgiving anvil of reality.

My conviction in Bitcoin does not come from avoiding criticism. It does not come from a utopian desire for a perfect financial system, nor does it stem from an uncritical devotion to a technological novelty. Rather, it comes from repeatedly and aggressively trying to understand exactly how I might be wrong. It comes from staring into the abyss of potential failure, analyzing the attack vectors, questioning the underlying game theory, and actively searching for the fatal flaw that will finally bring the network to its knees.

Yet, side by side with this relentless attempt at self-falsification, there is another exercise taking place: an honest, unflinching look at the macroeconomic direction of the world around us. And it is in the intersection of these two realities—the stubbornly persistent survival of Bitcoin and the increasingly undeniable fragility of the legacy financial system—that true conviction is crystallized.

Over the last sixteen years, a fascinating and terrifying dichotomy has emerged. While Bitcoin has been declared dead hundreds of times by the brightest minds in traditional finance, the foundational pillars of the global economic system have begun to crack under the weight of their own contradictions.

At the same time that Bitcoin kept surviving:

Money printing kept accelerating.

Sovereign and corporate debt kept compounding.

Asset prices kept inflating.

Currency debasement became more structurally embedded.

The global financial system drifted further toward a state of exponential expansion.

So, on one side of the ledger, we have a decentralized, fixed-supply monetary network that simply refuses to die despite sixteen years of predicted collapse, regulatory hostility, and internal civil wars. On the other side, we have a global fiat system that increasingly appears utterly dependent on perpetual expansion and dilution merely to remain stable.

This juxtaposition does not automatically guarantee that Bitcoin wins forever. The future is inherently unknowable, and absolute certainty is the domain of fools. But this reality absolutely, fundamentally, and irrevocably changes the burden of explanation for anyone who is still insisting that Bitcoin is obviously worthless or inevitably doomed.

The Alchemy of Doubt: Falsifying the Thesis

To understand the depth of this conviction, one must first understand the process of arriving at it. In the realm of investment and economic philosophy, the most dangerous cognitive bias is confirmation bias—the tendency to search for, interpret, favor, and recall information in a way that confirms one’s preexisting beliefs.

When confronting a paradigm-shifting asset like Bitcoin, the intellectual stakes are incredibly high. If it is a speculative bubble, an elaborate Ponzi scheme, or a temporary technological fad, allocating capital and mindshare to it is a devastating misallocation of resources. Therefore, the intellectually honest approach is to employ the principle of falsification, championed by philosopher Karl Popper. Instead of looking for reasons why Bitcoin will succeed, one must ruthlessly hunt for reasons why it must fail.

For years, I have engaged in this exercise. I have steel-manned the arguments of the most ardent critics.

What if a coordinated global government ban destroys the network’s liquidity?

What if an unforeseen cryptographic flaw allows a bad actor to breach the 21 million supply cap?

What if the energy consumption becomes politically untenable, leading to a massive crackdown on proof-of-work mining?

What if a 51% attack is successfully executed by a coalition of hostile nation-states?

What if the broader public simply refuses to adopt a bearer asset with no central issuer to call when they lose their private keys?

These are not trivial concerns; they are existential threats. And yet, examining Bitcoin’s history requires acknowledging an objective truth: the network has already walked through the fire.

Bitcoin has survived the collapse of its largest exchange, Mt. Gox, which handled the vast majority of its trading volume at the time. It has survived a literal ban on mining and transacting by the largest, most powerful authoritarian state on earth, China, which at the time controlled over half of the network’s hash rate. It has survived brutal internal civil wars over the block size, which threatened to permanently fracture the community and the protocol. It has survived the implosion of massive fraudulent actors within its ecosystem, such as FTX, Celsius, and BlockFi. It has endured drawdowns of 80% or more on multiple occasions, each time accompanied by a chorus of mainstream media obituaries declaring the grand experiment officially dead.

And what happened? The difficulty adjustment algorithm kicked in. The miners kept hashing. The nodes kept validating. The blocks kept arriving roughly every ten minutes. The protocol did exactly what it was programmed to do, indifferent to human panic, immune to corporate bankruptcies, and deaf to the proclamations of its demise.

This resilience is not accidental; it is the manifestation of antifragility. Bitcoin does not merely withstand volatility and stress; it benefits from them. Every attack vector that fails to kill the network acts as a vaccine, exposing vulnerabilities, incentivizing security upgrades, and hardening the system’s defenses for the future. Every time a centralized, corrupt actor in the space collapses, the core ethos of Bitcoin — “not your keys, not your coins” — is violently reinforced.

When you spend years trying to prove a system mathematically, economically, and practically wrong, and the system continues to operate flawlessly while ruthlessly absorbing every macro shock thrown at it, your skepticism naturally begins to erode. But the erosion of skepticism regarding Bitcoin is only half of the equation. The other half is the accelerating loss of faith in the alternative.

Why the mathematical inevitability of Yield Curve Control will shatter the fiat system and trigger the greatest wealth transfer in modern history.

The Macroeconomic Reality: A System Hooked on Dilution

To truly appreciate the value proposition of a mathematically scarce asset, one must look honestly and objectively at the direction of the world around us. We are currently living through a grand, unprecedented experiment in global monetary policy, and the cracks in the foundation are no longer theoretical—they are visible in our daily lives.

The legacy financial system is not a static entity; it is a highly complex, credit-based machine that requires continuous forward motion to prevent collapse. Like a shark that must keep swimming to breathe, the modern fiat system must perpetually expand credit to service the debt of the past. When we analyze the five macroeconomic pillars of this ongoing drift, the necessity of a fixed-supply alternative becomes blindingly clear.

1. Money Printing Kept Accelerating

In 2008, the global financial crisis brought the banking system to the brink of total failure. The response from central banks, led by the Federal Reserve, was an unprecedented intervention: Quantitative Easing (QE). Central banks began creating trillions of dollars out of thin air to purchase distressed assets, inject liquidity, and artificially suppress interest rates. At the time, this was sold to the public as a temporary, emergency measure.

It was not temporary. Once the economy was intubated with the life-support of artificially cheap capital, it could never be taken off the ventilator. Every subsequent crisis—whether a repo market freeze in 2019 or a global pandemic in 2020—was met with an even more aggressive, heavy-handed monetary response. The scale of the intervention shifted from billions to trillions without the blink of an eye. The monetary base was expanded at a pace never before seen in human history outside of collapsing wartime economies. We transitioned from an era where money was a reasonably stable unit of account to an era where the supply of money became a dynamic variable managed by a small committee of unelected officials.

2. Debt Kept Compounding

This accelerating expansion of the money supply has fueled an explosion in global debt. Because our money is created through the issuance of credit, every new dollar, euro, or yen injected into the system comes attached with an obligation to pay it back with interest.

We now live in a world where global debt-to-GDP ratios have crossed the Rubicon. Sovereign nations are carrying debt burdens so massive that they can no longer be mathematically paid back through tax revenues and organic economic growth. The interest payments alone on sovereign debt are threatening to consume massive portions of national budgets.

When a system reaches this level of indebtedness, it faces a stark, binary choice: default or devalue. A hard default (refusing to pay bondholders) would trigger a catastrophic deflationary collapse, destroying the banking system and wiping out global wealth. No political leader will ever choose this option if they control the printing press. Therefore, the only viable path for the sovereign is the soft default: devaluation. They must print the money to service the debt, thereby paying back creditors with currency that has a fraction of the purchasing power it had when it was borrowed. The compounding debt mathematically guarantees future monetary expansion.

3. Asset Prices Kept Inflating

The consequence of this relentless money printing and debt accumulation is the hyper-financialization of the global economy and the massive inflation of asset prices. When the denominator (the currency) is constantly expanding, the numerator (the nominal price of scarce assets) must rise to compensate.

This is why we have seen historic, logic-defying bull markets in real estate, equities, and fine art. A house in a major metropolitan area is no longer priced merely as a utility for shelter; it carries a massive “monetary premium.” Because the currency cannot hold its value, individuals and corporations are forced to park their capital in physical assets to escape the melting ice cube of fiat money.

This phenomenon deeply distorts the economy. It punishes the prudent saver who holds cash in a bank account, and it disproportionately rewards those who have access to cheap credit to buy hard assets. It creates a massive, widening chasm of wealth inequality, as those who own assets see their net worth skyrocket in nominal terms, while the working class, who rely on wages denominated in the debasing currency, find the cost of living accelerating faster than their paychecks. The inflation of asset prices is not a sign of economic health; it is a symptom of monetary disease.

4. Currency Debasement Became Structurally Embedded

Inflation is often described by politicians and central bankers as a mysterious, external force—a sudden storm caused by greedy corporations, supply chain bottlenecks, or geopolitical conflicts. While those factors can cause short-term price shocks in specific sectors, true, persistent inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon.

What we are witnessing is not a temporary anomaly; it is the structural embedding of currency debasement into the DNA of the economy. Central banks explicitly target a 2% annual inflation rate. To the layperson, 2% sounds innocuous, almost negligible. But the mathematics of a 2% compounding loss of purchasing power means that a currency loses half its value over roughly 35 years. And that is if they manage to keep it at 2%—a target they frequently exceed.

This is a structural, silent tax on the poorest and most vulnerable members of society. It forces everyone to become an investor, taking on risk in the financial markets just to tread water. When the unit of account is structurally designed to bleed value over time, long-term economic calculation becomes impossible, and society is forced into a short-term, high-time-preference mindset.

5. The Financial System Drifted Toward Exponential Expansion

When you combine accelerating printing, compounding debt, asset inflation, and structural debasement, you arrive at the inescapable conclusion: the legacy financial system is locked into a trajectory of exponential expansion.

It is the Red Queen effect from Alice in Wonderland: the system has to run faster and faster just to stay in the same place. Every new injection of liquidity must be exponentially larger than the last to achieve the same stimulative effect. The numbers transition from billions to trillions, and soon, we will be discussing quadrillions. The system cannot tolerate a sustained contraction; even a mild deleveraging event threatens to bring down the highly leveraged, deeply interconnected global banking apparatus. The result is a doom-loop of perpetual dilution, a system that requires infinite expansion within a world of finite resources.

How the shift from copper to light is rewiring hardware supply chains and transforming compute into the world’s most valuable commodity.

The Contrast: Absolute Scarcity in an Age of Infinite Abundance

This macro backdrop is the lens through which Bitcoin must be viewed. When you place the realities of the fiat system side-by-side with the architecture of Bitcoin, the contrast is intellectually staggering.

On one side, you have a monetary system controlled by human beings, susceptible to political pressure, driven by the need to continuously monetize debt, and structurally designed to debase. Its rules are opaque, its monetary policy is unpredictable, and its ultimate backing is the promise of future taxation and the monopoly on violence by the state.

On the other side, you have a globally distributed software protocol. It is governed by mathematics and cryptography. It has a strictly capped supply of 21 million units. Its monetary issuance schedule is completely transparent, programmatic, and entirely immune to human intervention. It does not care about the unemployment rate, it does not care about sovereign debt levels, and it cannot be lobbied by politicians seeking a bailout.

This absolute scarcity is a profoundly disruptive concept. In the physical world, there is no such thing as absolute scarcity. If the price of gold skyrockets, human ingenuity and capital will find a way to mine more of it, whether from deep underground or, eventually, from asteroids. If the price of real estate surges, developers will build skyscrapers, increasing the supply of housing units per square foot of land. Every physical commodity has a supply response to increased demand.

Bitcoin is the first and only asset in human history where the supply is completely inelastic to demand. If the price of Bitcoin doubles, triples, or goes up a hundredfold, the network will not produce a single extra Satoshi beyond what the algorithm dictates. More miners may plug in more machines to capture the high price, but the difficulty adjustment will simply increase the puzzle’s complexity, keeping the block issuance at roughly ten minutes.

This inelasticity is what makes Bitcoin the ultimate monetary anchor. In a world where every other asset is being endlessly diluted to prop up a failing system, an asset with a fixed supply acts as an inescapable black hole for global liquidity. It is the purest measurement tool we have ever had to track the degradation of fiat currency.

For sixteen years, skeptics have pointed to Bitcoin’s volatility as proof that it cannot be money. But this betrays a fundamental misunderstanding of what is actually happening. Bitcoin is a nascent, monetization event happening in real-time on a global scale. It is transitioning from a cypherpunk collectible to a global reserve asset. This process is inherently volatile, driven by the emotional swings of human adoption, leverage, and speculation.

But if you zoom out, the volatility is directional. The wild price swings are the heartbeat of an asset finding its true value in a world where the measuring stick (fiat currency) is rapidly shrinking. The volatility of Bitcoin is the price you pay for not being subjected to the guaranteed, structural depreciation of fiat.

Shifting the Burden of Explanation

In the early days of Bitcoin, from 2009 to roughly 2015, skepticism was not just understandable; it was the most rational default position. When an anonymous entity releases an open-source code on a cryptography mailing list and claims it will become decentralized digital money, the appropriate intellectual response is deep skepticism. In those years, the burden of proof rested entirely and squarely on the shoulders of the Bitcoiners. They had to prove that the network was secure, that double-spending was truly solved, that a decentralized consensus mechanism could survive without a central coordinator, and that humans would actually attribute subjective value to a digital token.

For years, the skeptics demanded proof. Show me it won’t be hacked. Show me it won’t be banned. Show me it won’t be replaced by a better technology. Show me institutions that will ever touch it.

One by one, over the span of a decade and a half, Bitcoin answered those demands. It survived nation-state attacks. It saw its code battle-tested against the most sophisticated hackers on the planet. It fended off thousands of “altcoins” that claimed to have faster, cheaper, or better technology, proving that its true innovation was not merely technological, but the immaculate conception of its network effects, decentralization, and unassailable monetary policy. It evolved from a dark-web medium of exchange to a balance-sheet asset held by publicly traded companies, sovereign nations, and Wall Street institutions through spot ETFs.

Today, the landscape is entirely different. The network is currently securing roughly a trillion dollars of value. It processes billions of dollars in daily settlement volume. Its computing power—the hash rate securing the network—is larger than the combined supercomputing capacity of the entire world by orders of magnitude.

Therefore, the intellectual terrain has fundamentally shifted. The burden of proof no longer rests on those holding Bitcoin; it has shifted heavily onto the shoulders of those who continue to insist that it is obviously worthless or inevitably doomed.

If you are a skeptic in today’s environment, you can no longer rely on lazy tropes about “tulip manias” or “Ponzi schemes.” A Ponzi scheme requires a central operator to pay early investors with the capital of new investors, collapsing the moment new capital dries up. Bitcoin has no operator, no central entity, and has survived multiple brutal bear markets where capital flowed out, only to rebuild organically. A tulip mania is a brief, localized hysteria over an easily reproducible commodity that completely collapses and never recovers. Bitcoin is a global, mathematically scarce protocol that has crashed and recovered to all-time highs across four distinct macroeconomic cycles over sixteen years.

To insist that Bitcoin is doomed today requires an extraordinary set of explanations.

The skeptic must explain:

How the network dies: By what specific mechanism will a globally distributed network of tens of thousands of independent nodes and millions of users suddenly cease to operate? If it couldn’t be killed by China’s mining ban or the collapse of the industry’s largest centralized custodians, what is the exogenous shock that finally destroys it? Why the Lindy Effect doesn’t apply: The Lindy Effect states that the future life expectancy of non-perishable things, like a technology or an idea, is proportional to their current age. Every day Bitcoin survives, its probability of existing tomorrow increases. The skeptic must explain why this robust heuristic suddenly fails here. Why human behavior will reverse: You must explain why individuals and institutions, having recognized the value of uncensorable, un-debasable property, will suddenly decide to abandon it and return entirely to a system that steals their purchasing power. How the fiat system fixes itself: Most importantly, the skeptic must explain how the legacy financial system escapes its current mathematical debt trap without resorting to the very currency debasement that drives adoption of hard assets like Bitcoin. How does the global economy deleverage hundreds of trillions in debt without inflating it away?

Unless the skeptic can articulate clear, logical, and structurally sound answers to these questions, their dismissal of Bitcoin is no longer an act of intellectual rigor; it is an act of willful blindness. It is clinging to an obsolete worldview because the alternative—admitting that the money they have spent their lives working for is structurally broken—is too psychologically painful to accept.

10 Reasons Not to Invest in the SpaceX IPO.

The Reality of Exponential Times

We are living in an era of exponential change. The convergence of artificial intelligence, global connectivity, and deep macroeconomic instability is reshaping the foundations of human society. In such times, the greatest risk is not taking a calculated risk; the greatest risk is clinging to the safety of a burning building because the fire hasn’t reached your floor yet.

The traditional financial system is mathematically engineered to dilute the value of your labor and your savings over time. This is not a conspiracy theory; it is the stated policy objective of the world’s central banks. They must expand the money supply to keep the debt-based economy functioning. They have no choice. The system is structurally dependent on perpetual dilution.

Against this backdrop of guaranteed, slow-motion confiscation stands an alternative. A network that was launched in the depths of the 2008 financial crisis, bearing a message inscribed in its genesis block:

“The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.”

It was designed specifically as an antidote to the very disease that is currently ravaging the global economy.

My conviction in this network does not blind me to its risks. There is always a non-zero probability of catastrophic failure in any human endeavor, technological or otherwise. The protocol could face unforeseen cryptographic challenges in the distant future. The regulatory landscape could become temporarily draconian, driving innovation into the shadows. The price could endure agonizing, multi-year bear markets that test the psychological resolve of even the most steadfast holders. That doesn’t automatically prove Bitcoin wins forever. The future is written by human action, and human action is deeply unpredictable.

But conviction is about probabilities, asymmetry, and acknowledging reality.

When you spend years actively searching for the flaw that will kill Bitcoin, and instead, you witness it growing stronger, more decentralized, and more deeply integrated into the global financial plumbing...

When you simultaneously watch the legacy system abandon any pretense of fiscal responsibility, embracing exponential debt and structural inflation as permanent features rather than temporary bugs...

When you see a fixed-supply monetary network effortlessly survive sixteen years of brutal, real-world stress tests, while the global system it competes against increasingly appears fragile, over-leveraged, and desperate...

Your perspective permanently shifts.

You stop viewing Bitcoin as a risky speculation, and you start viewing it as a necessary life raft. You realize that the radical, reckless position is no longer allocating a portion of your wealth to a decentralized, mathematically scarce protocol. The truly reckless position—the one that requires an almost incomprehensible leap of blind faith—is keeping 100% of your economic energy trapped in a fiat system that mathematically guarantees your slow, inevitable impoverishment.

The burden of proof has shifted. The era of dismissing Bitcoin as a fleeting illusion is over. It is here. It is working. And in a world drowning in fiat expansion, its absolute scarcity is no longer just a technological marvel; it is an economic necessity.

Share In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter