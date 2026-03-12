The digital realm witnessed a silent but monumental earthquake yesterday. No bells rang on Wall Street, no ribbons were cut, but an invisible threshold of immense mathematical and economic weight was officially crossed:

The 20 millionth Bitcoin was mined.

Take a moment to let that sink in. Out of the hard-capped total supply of 21 million coins that will ever exist, 20 million are now out in the world.

20,000,000 / 21,000,000 ☑️

That means 95.2% of the total Bitcoin supply has been successfully generated, distributed, and entered into circulation. It took a rapid, chaotic, and revolutionary 17 years to get here—from the cypherpunk forums of 2009 to the institutional portfolios of 2026.

But here is where the story shifts from a sprint into an agonizingly slow, century-long marathon. The remaining 1 million Bitcoin—a mere 4.8% of the total supply—will take over a century to mine. The final satoshi (the smallest fraction of a Bitcoin) is not projected to be mined until roughly the year 2140.

This dramatic shift in issuance speed brings us to a pervasive and perfectly legitimate fear that haunts both critics and investors alike.

The inescapable Catch-22 of the 21st century: Lose your career to the machine, or lose your wealth to the state.

The Great Panic: What Happens at Zero?

As the network progresses toward that 2140 finish line, the Bitcoin issuance rate is programmed to undergo a “halving” event every 210,000 blocks, or roughly every four years. With each halving, the amount of newly minted Bitcoin awarded to miners for securing the network is slashed in half.

We watched the reward drop from 50 BTC per block to 25, then 12.5, then 6.25, and down to 3.125. Eventually, it will dwindle to fractions of a coin, before finally hitting absolute zero in 114 years.