The time for ignorance is over. Ever since Michael J. Saylor, the visionary CEO of MicroStrategy, made the audacious bet in 2020 to convert his company’s treasury to Bitcoin, a new financial doctrine has emerged. What once seemed like a tech-world eccentricity has quickly become a strategy for diversification and capital preservation adopted by a growing number of companies, from Nasdaq giants to innovative SMEs. Creating a “Bitcoin Treasury” is not just an investment; it’s a statement, a stance against a financial system in flux, eroded by inflation and anemic interest rates. But how can a company, whether a multinational corporation or an agile startup, actually take this step? What are the real advantages, the hidden risks, and the legal and accounting mazes to navigate in Europe and North America?

This article is a comprehensive guide, a roadmap for executives, CFOs, and entrepreneurs considering making Bitcoin a pillar of their treasury strategy. We will explore the foundations of this approach, detail its practical implications, and, through the concrete examples of a small French SME and an American SME, illustrate the step-by-step journey toward creating a corporate treasury for the digital age.

They are trading promises for certainty, counterparty risk for physical reality, and fake money for real money.

Why a Bitcoin Treasury? The Pros and Cons of a Disruptive Strategy

Traditional treasury management aims for capital preservation and liquidity, often through low-risk, low-return assets like government bonds or deposit accounts. Introducing Bitcoin into this equation is a paradigm shift.