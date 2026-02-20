We are living through the collision of two singularities.

One is technological: the emergence of Artificial Intelligence, a force that promises to bring the marginal cost of intelligence to zero. It is a singularity of abundance.

The other is monetary: the maturation of Bitcoin, a network that enforces a globally verifiable, unchangeable supply cap. It is a singularity of scarcity.

For the last century, the global economy has operated on a specific set of assumptions: that labor is scarce, that resources are finite, and that money must be elastic to manage the friction between the two. But as AI begins to restructure the fundamental unit of economic value—human cognitive labor—those assumptions are breaking.

We are entering a period where the cost of producing goods and services will plummet, creating massive deflationary pressure. In a vacuum, this would be a utopia of cheap goods. But we do not live in a vacuum. We live in a credit-based fiat system that views deflation not as a benefit, but as a systemic threat.

The resulting clash between the deflationary force of AI and the inflationary response of central banks will be the defining economic narrative of our lifetimes. In this chaotic transition, rational actors will seek an asset that is immune to both the dilution of supply (inflation) and the dilution of quality (AI fabrication).

The arrow of history is pointing in one direction. AI → Bitcoin.

From Tulip Mania to the AI Bubble: Why 400 Years of History Prove the Next Crash Is Already Mathematically Inevitable.

I. The Deflationary Tsunami

To understand why Bitcoin becomes essential, we must first understand the economic shockwave AI represents.

For all of industrial history, technology has been deflationary. The steam engine, electricity, and the internet all allowed us to do more with less. But AI is different. Previous technologies replaced muscle or mechanical repetition. AI replaces cognition.

Consider the inputs of the modern service economy: coding, legal drafting, data analysis, graphic design, translation, and customer support. These are distinct forms of “cognitive labor.” Until recently, they were scarce. A senior engineer cost $200,000 a year because their knowledge was hard to acquire and their time was strictly limited.

AI pushes the marginal cost of this labor toward zero.