For years, we’ve been told that the highest virtue of a Bitcoiner is to HODL. This act of defiant saving, of holding on for dear life, is the economic bedrock of our revolution. It’s what gives Bitcoin its gravity, its “store of value” properties, and its profound power.

But holding is a static, defensive posture. It’s the essential first step, but it’s not the final destination. The ultimate vision for Bitcoin is not just to be a digital vault, but to be money—a living, breathing medium of exchange that flows freely between people without ever needing to interact with the legacy fiat system.

This is the “circular economy,” or what many are calling the “parallel economy.” It’s a self-sustaining loop where you can earn, spend, and save in Bitcoin. You close the circuit. You opt out.

The problem is that this can feel abstract. How do you actually do it?

This week, I’m issuing a challenge to take your sovereignty to the next level. We’re going to move from a passive HODL to an active flow. The goal is not to “get rid of” your Bitcoin, but to prove you can live on it. The challenge is simple: Spend and Replace.

For every action you take to spend sats on real-world value, you will also take an action to replace those sats, reinforcing your stack. Here are five ways to complete the challenge, from easy to advanced.