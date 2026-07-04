July 2026. The market holds its breath. As Bitcoin evolves around the psychological barrier of $60,000, desperately searching for a bottom in a market seeking direction, the euphoria of past years seems far away. We are far from the historical highs, far from that end of 2024 when, driven by Donald Trump’s election and institutional enthusiasm, Bitcoin shattered the $100,000 glass ceiling, peaking at a staggering $126K. Today, it is a time of hangovers, of capitulation for some, but above all, a time of profound mathematical and structural questioning for the most seasoned analysts.

Yet, in this gloomy climate where blood virtually flows in the order books, strategists are not looking at the bottom of the abyss, but at the next peak. The target whispers on the lips of every institutional investor: $250,000. But to reach this new El Dorado, the rules of the game have fundamentally changed. The era of easy money, retail speculation, and artificial pumps is over. According to Ki Young Ju, founder of the renowned on-chain analysis firm CryptoQuant, the next “parabolic” bull market will require fuel of an unprecedented scale: more than $1 trillion in fresh capital (realized cap). Bitcoin is no longer a speculative toy; it is doomed to become a core macroeconomic asset, or else it will stagnate.

This analysis offers a surgical, historical, economic, and psychological dive into the bowels of the Bitcoin market. I will dissect the anatomy of its past cycles, understand the relentless law of diminishing returns, analyze the enlightening CryptoQuant chart, and explore the geopolitical and financial upheavals necessary for $1 trillion of real money to pour into the protocol invented by Satoshi Nakamoto.

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CHAPTER I: X-Ray of a Fall and Context of a Bottom (2024 - 2026)

To understand the immensity of the challenge facing Bitcoin, it is imperative to contextualize the current situation in July 2026. The price is now evolving around $60,000, a price level it had not visited since October 2024. What has happened over the past two years for the market to transition from irrational exuberance to this heavy sluggishness?

1. The Meteoric Rise: The Trump Effect and ETFs

At the end of 2024, the cryptocurrency market experienced a historic alignment of the planets. The American presidential election, marking Donald Trump’s return to the White House, was perceived by the markets as the dawn of the most pro-crypto era in U.S. history. Promises of deregulation, the dismissal of Gary Gensler at the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission), and the creation of strategic Bitcoin reserves acted as a powerful catalyst.

In parallel, the massive absorption of supply by spot ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), approved earlier in the year, created an unprecedented supply shock. Wall Street opened the floodgates, allowing billions of dollars from traditional finance to easily flow into BTC. A few weeks after the election, the psychological wall of $100,000 shattered, triggering a media frenzy and global retail FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). The peak, the famous All-Time High (ATH), was reached at $126,272. At that precise moment, Bitcoin’s market capitalization largely exceeded $2.4 trillion, teasing the American tech juggernauts.

2. Disillusionment and the Macroeconomic Winter

But economic gravity always ends up asserting its rights. Once ETF liquidity became saturated and the electoral euphoria dissipated, the market hit a wall of illiquidity. At $126K, the selling pressure from miners, “OGs” (Original Gangsters, the earliest holders), and whales looking to secure generational profits became too strong.

Worse still, the narrative ran out of steam. The influx of retail investors was not enough to support an asset that had become so heavy. From 2025 to mid-2026, we witnessed a slow and painful erosion of prices. A classic distribution in a bear market phase. Bitcoin descended in steps: $100,000, $80,000, then the key support of $65,000, finally breaking $60,000 today.

This fall had a destructive effect on the theoretical valuation of the asset. Since its historical peak, the market capitalization has been more than halved, wiping out approximately $1.285 trillion of “wealth” on paper. It is here that the data makes perfect sense: the market has purged the equivalent of the GDP of some developed nations.

3. The Current Inflection Point

We are therefore today in Wyckoff’s “accumulation zone,” or the capitulation phase. Weak hands have sold, leverage has been liquidated, and apathy reigns. It is precisely in this darkness that the fundamentals of the next bull market are forged. But this market context highlights a terrifying reality: restarting the machine will no longer require just a few tweets from Elon Musk or the arrival of a handful of hedge funds. The monster has grown too big. To make it move, you need the financial equivalent of a tectonic earthquake.

CHAPTER II: The Relentless Law of Financial Gravity and Capital Efficiency

This is where the intervention of Ki Young Ju and the chart provided by CryptoQuant becomes the cornerstone of our understanding of Bitcoin’s future.