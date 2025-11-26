The news likely slipped under the radar in America, drowned out by the ceaseless flow of ETFs and Wall Street maneuvers. But in France, within the effervescent microcosm of crypto and finance, it dropped like a bombshell.

Eric Larchevêque, a tutelary figure of the French ecosystem and co-founder of the unicorn Ledger, has finally unveiled the project he had been artfully teasing for some time. The name lands like a manifesto: The Bitcoin Society (TBS).

On paper, the promise is grandiose. It is not merely a company, but a financial and social architecture with a three-pronged approach:

A Treasury Company: An entity whose primary function is to accumulate Bitcoin on its balance sheet. An Influence and Education Network: A gathering of people with “shared values” to weigh in on public debate and educate the masses on finance. An Exclusive “Club”: A subscription-based support system for investors and entrepreneurs.

The stated ambition is clear: to tackle the major issue of individual responsibility regarding money and to become, nothing less than the “French MicroStrategy.” Larchevêque wants to replicate Michael Saylor’s model, but by injecting a dose of community-driven “French Touch.”

In recent hours, the excitement has been palpable. However, some dissenting voices are beginning to emerge. I have been asked for my opinion on this project. I will therefore attempt to deliver my analysis: cold, surgical, and uncompromising. And you will see that while one can be critical of MicroStrategy’s financial acrobatics, the case of The Bitcoin Society deserves even harsher scrutiny.

What strikes you, once you scrape away the varnish of storytelling and set aside the founder’s undeniable charisma, is the sheer scale of the disconnect between what is being sold (freedom, sovereignty) and what is actually being built (a dependent and centralized structure). The pitch is seductive: financial sovereignty, resilience, long-term vision, an economic counter-power based on Bitcoin. But when you open the hood and analyze the mechanics, you discover an engine running on fragile assumptions, gray areas, and structural decisions that run counter to the very philosophy they claim to defend.

Let’s dive into the five major flaws of The Bitcoin Society.

Get 30% off for 1 year

Google’s TPUs, specifically the newer “Trillium” generations, are obsessed with performance-per-watt. This is the beginning of real competition in AI infrastructure.

1. The Vehicle: The Dictatorship of the Empty Shell

The original sin of this project lies in its legal and stock market vehicle. To launch TBS, the choice was not a classic, transparent IPO, but the takeover of a “listed shell” (a SPAC or dormant structure), bought out at over 97%.

Why is this problematic? Because it hermetically locks down governance. With a ridiculous “float” (the portion of shares actually available to the public), the market has no power to regulate or sanction. Liquidity risks being anemia, making entry—and especially exit—particularly perilous for investors.