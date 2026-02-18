It starts with a nuisance.

You are sitting at dinner, or maybe driving home from work. You glance at your phone to check a notification, but the screen says “No Service.”

You frown. That’s weird. You usually have full bars here. You toggle Airplane Mode on and off. Nothing. You restart the phone. Still “No Service.”

You assume it’s a local tower outage. You put the phone in your pocket and finish your meal.

By the time you pay the check, your life savings are gone.

While you were restarting your phone, a hacker was logging into your Coinbase account. They reset your password using the “Forgot Password” link. The exchange sent a 6-digit code to your phone number via SMS.

But you didn’t get the text. The hacker did.

Because 15 minutes ago, they called Verizon (or T-Mobile, or AT&T) pretending to be you. They told a sad story about losing their phone. They convinced a $15-an-hour support agent to “port” your phone number to a new SIM card they control.

This is the SIM Swap Attack. In 2026, it is the single most common way Bitcoiners get wiped out. It doesn’t require sophisticated coding or a supercomputer. It just requires a smooth talker and your phone number.

If your security relies on SMS 2-Factor Authentication (2FA), you are building a fortress with a backdoor made of wet cardboard.

Today, we are going to close that door.

The Mechanics of the Swap: Why It’s So Easy

Most people think of “hacking” as lines of green code falling down a screen like The Matrix. Real hacking is usually just Social Engineering.

Your mobile carrier (ISP) is a single point of failure. Their primary job is to help customers who lost their phones get back online quickly. They prioritize “customer service” over “military-grade security.”

The Attack Vector