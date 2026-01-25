For you, readers of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter, the question is no longer “What is Bitcoin?” It is “How deep does the rabbit hole go?”

If you are reading this newsletter, you have likely already taken the orange pill. You understand that the money is broken. You have watched the purchasing power of your fiat currency erode while asset prices spiral out of reach. You have looked at the debt ceiling debates, the endless quantitative easing, and the centralized control of the financial rails, and you have opted out. You have chosen a different path.

But here is the hard truth that every veteran Bitcoiner knows: Buying Bitcoin is the easy part. Holding it is the hard part.

When the market is green and “Number Go Up,” everyone is a genius. But when the volatility strikes, when the mainstream media churns out its hundredth obituary for Bitcoin, and when regulators rattle their sabers, price action alone is not enough to keep your hands strong. You cannot rely on blind faith. “In Bitcoin We Trust” is not a slogan about religious belief; it is a slogan about verifying the truth for yourself.

This is why I named my last book, “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying”.

To truly trust the protocol, you must understand the problem it solves at a fundamental level. You need to understand Austrian economics, the history of monetary debasement, the incentives of the fiat system, and the game theory of decentralized networks. You need to move from being a speculator who watches the charts to a sovereign individual who understands the revolution.

This transition requires “Proof of Work”—specifically, the work of reading and educating yourself.

The following four books are the cornerstones of that education. They are the signal in a sea of noise. They do not merely tell you that Bitcoin is the future; they explain why the current system is mathematically destined to fail and how we build the lifeboat.

Whether you are a seasoned HODLer looking to sharpen your arguments or you are looking for the perfect resources to orange-pill your friends and family, this is your curriculum.

1. The Macro Lens: Understanding the Tech-Money Paradox

Before you can appreciate the solution, you must understand the problem. Jeff Booth’s The Price of Tomorrow is often the first book recommended to skeptics because it is not, strictly speaking, a “Bitcoin book.” It is a book about the fundamental collision between two tectonic forces: technology and our current monetary system.

Booth, a technology entrepreneur, posits a simple but profound thesis: Technology is inherently deflationary.

Think about your daily life. Computers get faster and cheaper. Software automates complex tasks for free. The smartphone in your pocket has replaced the camera, the GPS, the encyclopedia, the flashlight, and the long-distance call—all at a marginal cost of near zero. In a natural free market, technology drives prices down. It allows us to produce more with less. This should be a cause for celebration; it is the very definition of abundance.

However, Booth argues that our global economic system is built on an opposing force: Inflation.

Governments and central banks operate on a credit-based system that requires perpetual inflation to function. If prices fall (deflation), the real value of debt rises, and because our entire global economy is leveraged to the hilt, deflation threatens to collapse the system. Therefore, central banks must print money to artificially keep prices up.

“We are trying to fix a structural problem of too much debt by adding more debt. We are trying to solve a problem caused by money printing by printing more money.” — Jeff Booth

Booth masterfully explains that this battle—technology trying to lower prices vs. central banks trying to raise them—is the root cause of the massive inequality and social unrest we see today. When you print money to fight natural deflation, asset prices (stocks, real estate) skyrocket, benefiting the wealthy, while wages remain stagnant for the working class. The result is a treadmill where you have to run faster and faster just to stay in the same place.

Why this book is essential

Booth frames Bitcoin not as a speculative gamble, but as a lifeboat. He argues that we need a monetary system that embraces deflation rather than fighting it—a system where your money gains value over time as society becomes more productive. Bitcoin, with its fixed supply cap of 21 million coins, is the only money designed to be compatible with a technological future. Reading this book shifts your perspective from “Why is Bitcoin so volatile?” to “Why is the fiat system so fragile?”

2. The Economic Foundation: Rediscovering Sound Money

Once you understand the conflict between technology and inflation, you need to understand the history of money itself. This is where Saifedean Ammous’s The Bitcoin Standard enters the picture. Often cited as the “Bible” of Bitcoin literature, this book provides the rigorous academic backbone for the movement.

Ammous takes the reader on a tour through history, examining what humans have used as money over the millennia—from Rai stones and seashells to glass beads, silver, gold, and finally, government-issued fiat currency. Through this historical lens, he distills the properties that make money “sound” or “hard.”

The core concept Ammous introduces is Stock-to-Flow.

Stock: The existing supply of a thing.

Flow: The extra production that is made over the next year.

Gold became the global standard for thousands of years because it has a high stock-to-flow ratio. It is chemically indestructible (high stock), and it is very difficult to mine more of it (low flow). No matter how high the price of gold goes, miners cannot instantly double the supply. This scarcity makes it a reliable store of value.

In contrast, fiat money (dollars, euros, yen) has a potentially infinite flow. Governments can—and do—create it at will, with zero cost. Ammous argues that whenever a civilization moves from hard money to easy money, moral and societal decay follows. He introduces the concept of Time Preference:

Low Time Preference: Being willing to delay gratification, save for the future, and build lasting civilizations. (Encouraged by Sound Money).

High Time Preference: Consuming everything now because your money will be worth less tomorrow. (Encouraged by Inflationary Fiat).

Why this book is essential

The Bitcoin Standard can be dense and unapologetically opinionated, but it is necessary reading. Ammous explains how Bitcoin creates the first strictly scarce liquid asset in human history. Even gold has a small amount of inflation (new mining). Bitcoin, thanks to its difficulty adjustment and halving schedule, is the first absolute barrier to monetary debasement. This book will convince you that Bitcoin is not merely a “new payment method” like PayPal, but a return to the sanity of the Gold Standard—upgraded for the digital age.

3. The Diagnosis: How the Money Broken America

While Ammous provides the global history, Lawrence Lepard focuses the lens on the American experiment. The Big Print is a searing indictment of the financial mismanagement that has plagued the United States, specifically focusing on the turning point of 1971.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon “temporarily” suspended the convertibility of the US Dollar into gold. This severed the final link between the greenback and physical reality. Before 1971, the government was constrained; they could not print more dollars than they had gold to back them up. After 1971, the printer was unchained.

Lepard, a successful investment manager with decades of experience in venture capital and gold, writes with the clarity of a man who has crunched the numbers and found them terrifying. He outlines the “Cantillon Effect,” an 18th-century economic theory that is devastatingly relevant today.

The Cantillon Effect explains that who gets the new money first matters.

How the Cantillon Effect silently siphons your wealth—and how Bitcoin breaks the cycle.

When the Federal Reserve prints trillions, that money doesn’t appear in your bank account. It goes to the big banks and financial institutions first. They get to spend it before prices rise. By the time that money trickles down to the wage earner, prices for housing, food, and energy have already gone up. This process is essentially a wealth transfer from the poor and middle class to the financial elite.

“Sound money is truth. Fiat money is a lie.” — Lawrence Lepard

Lepard’s book is unique because it bridges the gap between the “Gold Bugs” (traditional investors who love gold) and “Bitcoiners.” He sees them as allies in the same war against monetary debasement. He argues that the erosion of the dollar is the erosion of the American Dream. You cannot have a fair society if the measuring stick for value (money) is constantly being manipulated by a few unelected officials.

Why this book is essential

It is timely and urgent. Lepard connects the dots between obscure Federal Reserve policies and the very real pain of the average American family. He explains why housing is unaffordable for millennials and why the national debt is mathematically impossible to pay back. But rather than leaving you in despair, he offers the dual solution of Gold and Bitcoin as the path back to fiscal responsibility and honest pricing.

4. The Human Element: Hope for the Everyman

If Ammous is the academic and Lepard is the veteran investor, Natalie Brunell is the humanist. Her book, Bitcoin Is For Everyone, strips away the intimidation factor that often guards the gates of the crypto world.

The financial industry thrives on complexity. They use jargon like “quantitative easing,” “yield curve control,” and “derivative exposure” to make the average person feel like finance is best left to the “experts.” Brunell, an investigative journalist by trade, cuts through this fog. She writes specifically for the person who feels left behind by the current system but doesn’t have a PhD in economics.

Brunell focuses heavily on the moral case for Bitcoin. She highlights that the current fiat system is predatory—it punishes savers. If you follow the traditional advice of “work hard and save your cash in a bank,” you are losing purchasing power every single year. The system forces regular people to become speculators—gambling in the stock market just to preserve their wealth.

She presents Bitcoin as a tool for empowerment.

For the marginalized: It is permissionless. No bank manager can deny you an account based on your race, gender, or credit score.

For the working class: It is a savings technology that cannot be diluted by politicians.

For the future: It restores the ability to dream about the long term.

Brunell’s writing is accessible, light, and deeply inspiring. She interviews everyday people whose lives have been stabilized by exiting the fiat rat race and adopting a Bitcoin standard. She frames Bitcoin not as a way to get “rich quick,” but as a way to stop getting “poor slowly.”

Why this book is essential

It serves as the perfect entry point for the non-technical reader. It answers the question, “What’s in it for me?” with empathy and clarity. It reminds us that at the end of the day, economics is about people, families, and their ability to build a life of dignity. If the other books are the “brain” of the movement, this book is the “heart.”

Final Thoughts: The Road Ahead

Reading these four books will not just inform you; it will likely change you. You will begin to see the news differently. When you hear about a new stimulus package, you won’t see “free money”; you will see “future inflation.” When you see the price of Bitcoin crash, you won’t see “the death of crypto”; you will see the volatility of a new monetary network birthing itself in real-time.

Start with The Price of Tomorrow to understand the macro environment and why the old rules no longer apply. Dive into The Bitcoin Standard to understand the mechanics of money and why scarcity is the most important property of value. Read The Big Print to understand the specific failures of the US Dollar and the moral imperative for sound money. Finish with Bitcoin Is For Everyone to remind yourself of the human stakes and the hope that this technology offers.

Bitcoin is often described as “money for enemies” because it requires no trust between participants. But as these authors show, Bitcoin is also money for friends, for families, and for the future. It is a vote for a system based on mathematics rather than politics, and verification rather than trust.

The journey down the rabbit hole is long, and there is no turning back. But armed with the knowledge from these four books, you will at least have a map.

