Strategy has just announced record profits for the second quarter of 2025. The rise of Bitcoin is the reason for this, as Strategy is now little more than an empty shell beyond its investments in Bitcoin. Following Michael J. Saylor's latest announcements, Strategy holds 628,758 BTC. And Michael J. Saylor does not intend to stop there, as he has announced that Strategy plans to buy even more Bitcoin through a fundraising campaign. Holding more than 1 million BTC now seems to be Michael J. Saylor's new goal.

Purchases by Strategy and other Bitcoin Treasury Companies, as well as those by financial giants, will have enabled Bitcoin to record a new ATH in July 2025, but also to better cushion the current fall in the price of Bitcoin in weak money following new economic and tariff uncertainties in America.

With the price of Bitcoin currently at $113.7K and a slowdown in spot ETF inflows, the big question on every investor's mind right now is whether Bitcoin will continue to see its price in weak money rise in August.

Now is the perfect time for a Bitcoin Price Update.