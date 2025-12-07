In the early days, a Bitcoin miner was a rogue element—a basement dweller turning electricity into magic internet money. They were anonymous, ungovernable, and motivated solely by profit.

Today, the largest miners are not in basements. They are in boardrooms.

They are listed on the NASDAQ (MARA, RIOT, CLSK). They ring the opening bell. They sit on quarterly earnings calls with analysts from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. And because they have entered the light of the traditional financial system, they have inherited its chains.

This shift has birthed The Miner’s Dilemma: As mining becomes industrialized, it becomes vulnerable to political capture.

The battleground for this capture is ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), and the weapon is the potential bifurcation of Bitcoin into two distinct assets: “Green Bitcoin” and “Dirty Bitcoin.”

The U.S. has a new banker. It doesn’t have a flag, but it buys billions.