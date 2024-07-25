The big annual Bitcoin conference, modestly named “The Bitcoin Conference”, will kick off in a few hours in Nashville, Tennessee. The pseudo-Bitcoiners organizing this conference want you to believe this is where the signal for the Bitcoin revolution lies.

These pseudo-Bitcoiners are selling this meeting as the place to be if you're a true Bitcoiner. They have every interest in making you believe this when you quickly look at the prices offered to attend this conference:

Three packages are available. The first, which already costs $699, or ~1,087,585 sats, only gives you access to the last two days of the Bitcoin Conference. The second gives you access to all three days but already costs $3,999, or ~6,222,107 sats. Oh yes, at that price you also get access to the Bitcoin 2024 mobile application. What a bargain!

But be warned, if you want to attend this not-to-be-missed conference (according to the pseudo-Bitcoiners who are organizing it) in VIP mode, you'll have to pay $21,000, or ~32,674,231 sats. At this price, you'll have access to exclusive sessions such as “Intimate Whale-Only content sessions backstage with top speakers”. Those who have paid $3,999 do not have access to these sessions.

The madness doesn't stop there, as an exclusive event featuring Donald Trump Jr. could be on the program for an additional $3,000!

I thought Bitcoin was a revolution for the people by the people, but reading these prices, I'm starting to have my doubts about these pseudo-Bitcoiners who only seem to want one thing: your money.

The madness continues when we turn our attention to the star of this year's Bitcoin Conference, Donald Trump himself. Formerly a fierce opponent of Bitcoin, since he wanted it banned when he was in the White House for his first term, Donald Trump became a Bitcoin supporter at the beginning of 2024. The reason? Donald Trump realized that he had votes to win by making this 180-degree turn, but also, and above all, a lot of money to make!

It's no coincidence that Donald Trump has accepted Bitcoin donations for his campaign, as well as donations in Sh*tcoins. With Donald Trump, it's all about getting more money. The fact that Donald Trump accepts Sh*tcoins donations in addition to Bitcoin donations didn't seem to bother anyone among the organizers and participants of the Bitcoin Conference.

In the country of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.

Donald Trump is expected like a messiah at the Bitcoin Conference. Organizers have only one dream: that Donald Trump will use the occasion to announce that he intends to make Bitcoin America's strategic reserve asset. Some are even dreaming of Donald Trump announcing that he intends to use Bitcoin to back the American dollar.

If you think about it, would this be desirable for the Bitcoin revolution?

Why do we need to keep the US dollar system, when we could use Bitcoin, which is a superior alternative monetary system?

An exchange rate was adopted with gold because paper money is more efficient across space and scales compared to the cumbersome physical properties of gold. Bitcoin solves all these problems. So there's no need to go down this road because countries don't need a fixed exchange rate to trade in Bitcoin.

A fixed exchange rate would run counter to what the Bitcoin system is trying to achieve, as it would force us to trust governments and central bankers not to manipulate the exchange rate. In short, it would lead to the centralization of money. But with Bitcoin, we want to take this power away from governments and central bankers, because we've understood this for a very long time. It's out of the question for central authorities to attempt to control a decentralized currency like Bitcoin.

Bitcoin doesn't need state recognition as a legal tender. Bitcoin is, in essence, legal tender! Legal tender is a fiat tactic used to reinforce the monopoly of governments and central bankers over currencies.

I close this parenthesis to take another look at Donald Trump's appearance at the Bitcoin Conference. Determined to squeeze as much money as possible out of the Bitcoiners who have come to admire him, Donald Trump is offering “a VIP reception, a round-table discussion” and “a photo opportunity with President Donald Trump” as part of the conference. Donald Trump's supreme generosity will cost you $844,600!

If you don't have nearly a million dollars to waste, you can still take a photo with Donald Trump at this VIP reception for $60,000.

Wondering why the $844,600 price tag? After all, Donald Trump could have reached the million mark while he was at it. In reality, the limit is set by campaign finance laws by integrating donations to Donald Trump's campaign and donations to the Republican National Committee.

As you can see, I'm not a fan of this Bitcoin Conference, which is an event disconnected from the core values of the Bitcoin revolution. The conference organizers present this as an event promoting freedom and freedom money, but that's a blatant lie.

Bitcoin is a revolution of the people, supported by the people. This type of conference is nothing but money thrown out the window by pseudo-Bitcoiners who are still clinging to the fiat system and looking to squeeze always more weak money out of those who let themselves be blinded by their influencing side.

The real signal of the Bitcoin revolution will not be in Nashville alongside Donald Trump, who will be looking to make the most money out of such an event when he has nothing to do with Bitcoin. Similarly, doubts about Michael J. Saylor's true understanding of Bitcoin's ultimate purpose are growing stronger as he continues to play into the hands of BlackRock and the other financial giants by repeating over and over again that Bitcoin as a means of payment is a distraction.

BlackRock's secret plan for total control continues to unfold bit by bit, and there's no doubt that whichever candidate succeeds Joe Biden in the White House in January 2025, that plan will continue to unfold.

The best vote in 2024 and beyond remains Bitcoin, but certainly not by wasting your hard-earned money when you can keep it safe within the world's most secure decentralized network to use it in the future for things that are genuinely useful to you and your family.

Before concluding, keep this tweet in mind:

Most importantly, the fact that this tweet really launched the regulatory hostilities against Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in America, as a few days after this tweet, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin delivered this speech:

To read the full speech, click here:

https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm731

Feel free to tell me in the comments what you think of this Bitcoin Conference, and whether you think wasting your hard-earned money on feeding politicians like Donald Trump and these pseudo-Bitcoiners is something you think is appropriate.

You tell me.