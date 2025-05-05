After years of fiercely opposing Bitcoin, the powerful at the head of the current system are coming to terms with the fact that Bitcoin is here to stay. Some, like ECB President Christine Lagarde, continue to be in denial, but sooner or later, everyone will have to embrace the Bitcoin revolution.

Nevertheless, a trend has been emerging for several months now: categorizing Bitcoin as a simple store of value. Michael J. Saylor is one of those pushing this idea. BlackRock immediately embraced this idea, which suits its business, as did Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, for whom Bitcoin is not a competitor to the US dollar, but a competitor to gold.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “Bitcoin is becoming a store of value,” then compared it to gold, which he admits is being hoarded by economic rival China.

Bitcoin as Digital Gold has therefore become a trendy idea. Nevertheless, the differences, even in the SoV field, are notable.

Gold operated in a world of borders. Bitcoin transcends borders. Gold's market cap is currently around $22T, and Bitcoin's is $1.85T. The gap still seems huge today, but we need to look beyond the current figures and consider this as a roadmap for what's in store for Bitcoin's market cap in the future.

Bitcoin could capture part of gold's market cap before moving well beyond it. The figures quickly make your head spin:

If Bitcoin's market cap equals that of gold, the price of a Bitcoin would be $1.12M.

If Bitcoin's market cap is twice that of gold, the price of one Bitcoin would be $2.24M.

If Bitcoin's market cap is three times that of gold, the price of a Bitcoin would be $3.36M.

But why would Gold Bugs end up abandoning gold for Bitcoin, when gold is currently breaking all records in a chaotic and uncertain economic situation?

Gold suffers from many problems: slow, physical, political, difficult to transport, difficult to verify, difficult to store ... In contrast, you have Bitcoin, which is perfectly suited to the digital world of today and tomorrow: instantaneous, digital, neutral, easy to verify, easy to transport, easy to store ...

Assuming both have the same store-of-value function, Bitcoin is already superior. Gold belongs to the past history, and Bitcoin belongs to the future history of the world. The tipping point is approaching.

Institutions investing heavily in Bitcoin are seeing the numbers:

Bitcoin Spot ETFs hold 1,136,000 BTCs on behalf of their clients, representing $107B. In just over a year of existence, this already represents 5.72% of the current Bitcoin supply!

The numbers are colossal, and BlackRock alone holds 590,779 BTC at the time of writing. Bitcoin's dominance is now approaching 65%. Sovereign wealth funds and hedge funds want in. Banks want in on the fun, resuming their role as intermediaries in a system that was intended to disrupt them.

Unfortunately, no one is talking about self-custody anymore, even though the very purpose of Bitcoin is to give power back to the people by offering them the possibility of being free in the use of the fruits of their labor.

All these players are not betting on Bitcoin as a technology to liberate the people, but simply on Bitcoin as an asset. There's a big difference, but that's where we're heading at the moment.

Michael J. Saylor has repeatedly stated that self-custody of his Bitcoin is not a priority. He now owns over 553K BTC with MicroStrategy and is the leader everyone wants to follow blindly.

Some believe that Michael J. Saylor is trying not to frighten governments with the colossal power MicroStrategy is acquiring by accumulating Bitcoin via debt. Perhaps this is true, or perhaps Michael J. Saylor is still thinking in terms of the fiat world.

Continuing to think in the long term solely in terms of Bitcoin's weak money price seems to me to be dangerous, since it locks Bitcoin into the store-of-value box adapted to the world of the future that so appeals to the powerful in the current system.

However, if Bitcoin continues to stay on the path of digital gold and does not move further into the future towards a widespread Medium of Exchange, then it will become increasingly centralized, as it will be held by institutions, each more powerful than the last. Institutions that have no interest in using Bitcoin daily. For them, the current system is quite sufficient, allowing them to take advantage of its flaws to the detriment of the people. Bitcoin is a game-changer, but for the disruption to be complete, we need to go further and use it as an alternative monetary system to the dollar system.

With Bitcoin ownership increasingly centralized between powerful players, what's to stop a government like America's from reproducing what happened in 1933 with gold and Franklin Roosevelt's Executive Order 6102?

After all, Donald Trump keeps repeating that he wants crypto because America needs to be a leader in this field to stay ahead of China:

“I want crypto. Crypto is important because if we don't do it, China will.”

A race between Nations for Bitcoin domination is about to get underway. This will cause the price of Bitcoin to explode into weak money, reinforcing Bitcoin's status as digital gold. As the Gresham Law shows, what's the point of spending hard money like Bitcoin if paper money like the dollar can exist in infinite quantities?

Once the race to dominate BTC ownership is well underway, the next step will be a race to control Bitcoin's Hash Rate at the level of Nations. And this is where Bitcoin's decentralization could come under fire. Nations like America could well nationalize players in the sector for reasons of national security, just as they could confiscate Bitcoin held by American institutions and that held by private companies like MicroStrategy.

It's a dark scenario that might never happen, of course, but no one can deny that it could. That's why fostering the development of a circular economy centred on the Bitcoin system is essential to ward off this dark scenario, which would put the Bitcoin revolution to the sword.

