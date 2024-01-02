If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

What will the price of Bitcoin be after the SEC approves Bitcoin Spot ETFs?

What will the price of Bitcoin be after the fourth Bitcoin Halving?

What will the price of Bitcoin be once the Fed has pivoted and recommitted to Quantitative Easing?

What will the price of Bitcoin be in 2025?

...

I'll stop here, but just like me, you frequently see these types of questions appearing on the Internet.

I don't see it as a problem that some people have these questions. After all, everyone is free to ask what they want.

What is more serious is the fact that some people use their influence to answer these questions in the affirmative, leading the general public to believe that there is a way to predict the price of Bitcoin.

This is obviously impossible, and above all, very risky!

Indeed, it leads people to buy Bitcoin purely on speculation, without even trying to understand the why of Bitcoin. You'd think that this would have little impact, but on the contrary, it causes Bitcoin prices to crash more severely later.

People who buy Bitcoin without trying to understand its why will tend to panic at the slightest pronounced correction in its price.

When you're in the Bitcoin business simply to speculate, sooner or later you're going to sell in a panic.

I recently told you the story of an In Bitcoin We Trust reader who divested from Bitcoin at the bottom of the Bear Market following the FTX scam.

He preferred to lose money at the time rather than understand that patience is the greatest virtue with Bitcoin. Patience can only be earned with confidence in the Bitcoin revolution. And this confidence can only be developed by deepening your knowledge of Bitcoin. It's a virtuous circle you need to engage in to fully benefit from the liberating power of the Bitcoin revolution.

To do this, you need to remember what I keep telling you:

Once you've integrated this golden rule, you'll stop giving the slightest importance to the predictions of influencers like Tim Draper.

Instead, judge the relevance of Tim Draper's predictions over the years:

November 2018: Tim Draper predicts Bitcoin price will reach $250K in 2022.

November 2019: Tim Draper believes that Lightning Network will help Bitcoin’s price reach $250K by 2023.

December 2019: Tim Draper claims Bitcoin is going to $250K in 2020.

December 2020: Bitcoin nearly breaks $26,000. Tim Draper says BTC will 10X by end of 2022 or early 2023.

July 2021: Tim Draper insists Bitcoin price will hit $250K next year.

December 2022: Tim Draper says on CNBC that Bitcoin will reach $250,000 next year despite FTX collapse.

July 2023: Tim Draper says he believes Bitcoin will rise to $250,000 by 2025.

As you can see, Tim Draper seems fascinated by the $250,000 mark for the price of Bitcoin. Every year since 2018, he's predicted a $250K Bitcoin price on an ever-changing timeline.

How many people have been fooled by such predictions, which are based on nothing?

Too many!

By pushing back the date for his prediction of a $250K Bitcoin price, Tim Draper will inevitably be right, and everyone will be able to cry genius ... or not!

You and I will remember this article I'm writing. You'll remember that before he got it right, Tim Draper was wrong dozens of times, pointing thousands of people in the general public in the wrong direction.

When you talk about Bitcoin around you, make sure you remember that education is more important than speculation in the world of Bitcoin and that it's essential to be wary as the plague of all those influencers who seek only to create the buzz with predictions each more far-fetched than the next.

People who are serious about Bitcoin don't make predictions on a specific date. You can share certain beliefs about the price of Bitcoin in the future, but never give dates, because you can never know what tomorrow will be made of.

You can't even know whether the general public will seize this unique opportunity that is the Bitcoin revolution.

The only thing to do is to continue to show as many people as possible the flaws in the current system so that everyone has a chance to understand where the problem currently lies. That way, the solution represented by Bitcoin will be seen as it should be: not as just another financial investment, but as a chance to see an alternative system emerge that gives power back to the people!

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

Refer a friend

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

That's what I suggest you do in the book “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying.”

The book is available on various platforms: