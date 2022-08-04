At the end of 2021, I told you about an upcoming big flippening in the world of cryptocurrencies. The one that no one was talking about since everyone is focused on Bitcoin and Ethereum when talking about flippening. While the debate about a potential flippening between BTC and ETH, which will not happen, believe me, is picking up steam, the flippening I was talking about back then is becoming clearer.

The market cap spread between USDT and USDC has continued to narrow throughout 2022:

The USDT/USDC ratio has thus gone from 1.83 at the end of 2021 to 1.22 at the time of writing.

On a chart, you will see even better the trend that is taking shape and that seems unstoppable: