Bitcoin is a trap.

This isn't the kind of statement you’ll find in the glossy brochures of a financial advisor or hear trumpeted by the venture capitalists on cable news. In the mainstream narrative, Bitcoin is painted in binary strokes: either a get-rich-quick scheme destined for collapse or a revolutionary technology poised to remake the world. Both views, in their simplicity, miss the profound, personal transformation that lies at the heart of the Bitcoin experience. The truth is far more subtle and infinitely more powerful. Bitcoin is a trap, but not one of malevolence. Bitcoin is a Venus flytrap for the mind, a beautiful and intricate snare that lures you in with one promise and delivers on another, far greater one. It captures your attention, then your capital, then your intellect, and in doing so, it paradoxically sets you free.

This process unfolds in a distinct, almost archetypal sequence. It begins with a trick, progresses to forced education, blossoms into a radical questioning of reality, and culminates in a form of liberation few even knew they were missing.

The world is diverging, splitting into two distinct monetary spheres. The consequences of this shift will define the 21st century