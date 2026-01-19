The cryptocurrency market is holding its breath. While 2025 closed on a corrective note, the beginning of 2026 places Bitcoin (BTC) at a critical crossroads. The psychological and technical threshold of $90,000 is under siege by determined sellers, while buyers appear hesitant, traumatized by the volatility seen at the end of last year.

The latest report from Wintermute has dropped a bombshell: what if the classic cycles, as we knew them, are over? Between a shifting economic paradigm, capital concentration, and jittery technical analysis, Bitcoin is playing for its short-term survival this week.

I. A Paradigm Shift: The End of 4-Year Cycles?

To understand the current price action, it is imperative to examine the fundamental analysis provided by Wintermute. This report is not insignificant; it highlights a profound mutation in the crypto market structure.

1. Capital Concentration

Historically, crypto cycles operated through “waves” of liquidity: Bitcoin would rise, then profits would spill over into Ethereum, then into “Large Caps,” and finally into “Small Caps” (the Altcoin Season).

According to Wintermute, this mechanism seized up in 2025. Capital is now concentrating massively on major assets (Bitcoin, and to a lesser extent Ethereum and Solana). Institutional investors, now the majority, no longer venture as easily into the “long tail” of volatile altcoins.

This concentration means that Bitcoin is acting more than ever as a safe haven within the ecosystem. If BTC falls, there is no longer a safety net for the rest of the market.