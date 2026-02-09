The Bitcoin network is facing an existential crisis reminiscent of the darkest hours of the 2017 “Blocksize War.” At the heart of the turmoil is BIP-110 (Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 110), also dubbed the “Reduced Data Temporary Softfork.” Driven by the Bitcoin Knots implementation and its iconic developer Luke Dashjr, this proposal aims to purge the blockchain of what it considers digital parasites: Ordinals, BRC-20 tokens, and other non-monetary artifacts.

As the protocol marks its 17th year, a fundamental question divides the community: Should Bitcoin remain an agnostic data transfer platform, or must it be protected by strict rules to guarantee its original function as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system? BIP-110 is more than a technical update; it is an ideological manifesto that threatens to split the network in two.

1. The Origin of the Conflict: The Invasion of Non-Monetary Data

To understand the urgency behind BIP-110, one must look back at 2023 and 2024. The emergence of Ordinals and Stamps protocols transformed the Bitcoin blockchain into a massive decentralized storage server. By exploiting “loopholes” (or rather, intentional features) introduced by the SegWit (2017) and Taproot (2021) upgrades, users began inscribing images, text, and even entire video games directly onto the chain.