The Asian Bulls and the American Bears Are Facing Each Other. What’s at Stake? A Monthly Close for Bitcoin Above the Monthly Resistance Line at $28.8K.
This resistance line will determine whether or not the market turns Bullish in the long term.
With March 2023 monthly close just hours away, things are now clear in the Bitcoin market.
The Bulls-Bears battle for control of the Bitcoin price in the short term has become geographical.
The Bulls are clearly on the Asian side and the Bears are on the American side.
