The year was 1995. The air in the English Department smelled of stale coffee, chalk dust, and the heavy, decaying scent of old paper. My brother sat across from a desk that seemed to span the width of the room, behind which sat three tenured professors—the gatekeepers of my academic future.

My brother had pitched them a thesis proposal. It was, in his twenty-something eyes, revolutionary. He wanted to study the linguistic and societal implications of this newfangled infrastructure called “The Internet.”

The reaction was not curiosity. It was not academic intrigue. It was a cocktail of dismissal, pity, and mild hostility.

“It is a fad,” one said, adjusting his glasses.

“It is a chaotic mess of unverified information,” said another.

“It is reckless to base a career on a tool for hobbyists and hackers,” concluded the third.

My brother asked them a simple question, one that would haunt me for thirty years: “Have any of you actually used it?”

Silence. Then, the inevitable rationalization. They didn’t need to use it to understand it, they argued. They were experts in communication. They understood the structures of language and society. They didn’t need to dial into a modem and listen to the screech of a handshake to know that this digital playground wouldn’t amount to much.

Back in 1995, it turned out that the opinion of one student who had spent his nights navigating the primitive HTML of the World Wide Web was more informed than a committee of distinguished PhDs who hadn’t.

Fast forward to 2025. The smell of chalk dust is gone, replaced by the sterile air of television studios and the mahogany polish of regulatory boardrooms. But the vibe? The vibe is identical.

We are surrounded by Bitcoin skeptics. They call it reckless. They call it risky. They call it a bubble, a Ponzi, a tool for criminals, or an environmental disaster. And just like those professors in the mid-90s, they share one defining, disqualifying trait:

They have never used it.

Spoiler: The math isn’t just unpleasant. It is catastrophic.