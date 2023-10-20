If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

As we head into the weekend, the Bitcoin market is in a rather Bullish mood as you can see as the Bitcoin price surpassed $30K a few minutes earlier today:

What's interesting to note here is that, in the end, it was the fake news of the approval of BlackRock's Bitcoin Spot ETF that enabled the Bitcoin price to break through the $28K resistance against which it had been stumbling for some time.

Even after Cointelegraph announced the fake news, the price of Bitcoin remained above $28K.

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is around $29.5K.