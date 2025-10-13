The Anatomy of a Bitcoin "Overnight" Success: How to Get Lucky.
The person who appears “lucky” in 2030 is the one who started this journey today.
You’ve seen the stories. The fresh-faced college student who threw a few hundred dollars into a strange digital currency in 2013 and is now a multi-millionaire. The software engineer who, on a whim, mined a handful of “magic internet money” and now drives a Lamborghini. To the outside world, these are tales of pure, unadulterated luck—the equivalent of finding a winning lottery ticket on the street.
But what if I told you this “luck” is a manufacturable phenomenon? What if it’s not a lightning strike of fortune, but the predictable result of a grueling, counter-intuitive, and psychologically taxing process? What if “getting lucky” in Bitcoin is actually a blueprint, one that anyone with enough foresight, discipline, and intestinal fortitude can follow?
This is that blueprint. It’s a ten-step journey from ignorance to conviction, from fear to resolve. This is how, with enough time, anyone can become one of the “lucky” ones.
Tether: The Empire Thriving on the Flaws of States.
By diagnosing with clinical precision the structural weaknesses of nation-states, Tether is in the process of building one of the greatest economic empires on the planet.
