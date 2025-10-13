You’ve seen the stories. The fresh-faced college student who threw a few hundred dollars into a strange digital currency in 2013 and is now a multi-millionaire. The software engineer who, on a whim, mined a handful of “magic internet money” and now drives a Lamborghini. To the outside world, these are tales of pure, unadulterated luck—the equivalent of finding a winning lottery ticket on the street.

But what if I told you this “luck” is a manufacturable phenomenon? What if it’s not a lightning strike of fortune, but the predictable result of a grueling, counter-intuitive, and psychologically taxing process? What if “getting lucky” in Bitcoin is actually a blueprint, one that anyone with enough foresight, discipline, and intestinal fortitude can follow?

This is that blueprint. It’s a ten-step journey from ignorance to conviction, from fear to resolve. This is how, with enough time, anyone can become one of the “lucky” ones.

By diagnosing with clinical precision the structural weaknesses of nation-states, Tether is in the process of building one of the greatest economic empires on the planet.