If you’ve spent the last twelve months staring at the Bitcoin chart, you’re forgiven for feeling bored. In fact, you’re probably frustrated.

One year ago, Bitcoin was trading at $97,000. Today, as I write this in January 2026, Bitcoin is trading at… $97,000.

On the surface, it appears to be a dead year. A year of stagnation. A year where the “digital gold” narrative seemingly hit a concrete ceiling. But if you look away from the ticker and look at the infrastructure built in the last 365 days, a very different, almost terrifying picture emerges.

The market is playing a trick on you. It is showing you price stability while fundamentally altering the plumbing of the global financial system. The price hasn’t moved, but the ownership has. The asset has migrated from the hands of speculators into the vaults of sovereigns and the balance sheets of the S&P 500.

To understand what $97,000 actually tells us, we have to look at the legislative titans that quietly rewrote the rules of the game: SAB 122 and the GENIUS Act. Specifically, we must look at how the GENIUS Act radically altered the math of corporate profitability.

The Year the Dams Broke

Let’s recap the highlight reel of 2025. In any other asset class, just one of these events would have triggered a parabolic run. We got all of them.

Sovereign Adoption: POTUS signed the “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” EO.

State Adoption: Texas bought $5M for its balance sheet.

Corporate Adoption: Public companies swept 300,000 BTC off the floor.

Retail Rails: Square enabled payments for millions.

But the real story—the one the history books will focus on—is the regulatory infrastructure.

SAB 122 (The Banking Unlock)

For nearly a decade, the biggest barrier to Bitcoin adoption wasn’t volatility or technology; it was an obscure accounting rule known as SAB 121.