Bitcoin just touched $90,000.

This isn’t a hypothetical. In this reality, the asset that crawled from a whitepaper in 2009 just achieved a market capitalization larger than most of the world’s sovereign wealth funds. It should be a moment of pure, unadulterated euphoria. Champagne should be flowing. The “laser eyes” should be blinding.

Instead, the crypto world is attending a funeral.

Sentiment is not just bad; it’s abysmal. Scan the social metrics, the forums, the traders’ chatrooms. The mood is darker, more pessimistic, and more terrified than at the $16,000 bottom during the depths of the FTX collapse. It’s on par with the March 2020 COVID crash when the entire global economy appeared to be imploding in real-time.

Everyone is afraid. Everyone is asking the same panicked questions:

“Is the cycle dead?”

“Was the ETF the top?”

“Why doesn’t it feel like we’re winning?”

This is the great paradox. This is the disconnect.

We are witnessing a $90,000 price tag met with bear market psychology. And here’s the twist that almost everyone is missing: we may be living through the most bullish, asymmetric setup Bitcoin has ever seen.

The pain you feel is real. The confusion is palpable. But this pain isn’t coming from a fundamental deterioration. It’s coming from a violent, painful unwinding of expectations.

The AI bubble hasn’t “failed to pop.” The bubble is the crash. Inflation is the crisis. The government’s printing to “save” you is theft.