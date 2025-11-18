The $90,000 Funeral: Why Bitcoin's Worst Sentiment May Be Its Most Bullish Setup in History.
The market is currently a screaming paradox. The price is $90,000. The sentiment is $9,000.
Bitcoin just touched $90,000.
This isn’t a hypothetical. In this reality, the asset that crawled from a whitepaper in 2009 just achieved a market capitalization larger than most of the world’s sovereign wealth funds. It should be a moment of pure, unadulterated euphoria. Champagne should be flowing. The “laser eyes” should be blinding.
Instead, the crypto world is attending a funeral.
Sentiment is not just bad; it’s abysmal. Scan the social metrics, the forums, the traders’ chatrooms. The mood is darker, more pessimistic, and more terrified than at the $16,000 bottom during the depths of the FTX collapse. It’s on par with the March 2020 COVID crash when the entire global economy appeared to be imploding in real-time.
Everyone is afraid. Everyone is asking the same panicked questions:
“Is the cycle dead?”
“Was the ETF the top?”
“Why doesn’t it feel like we’re winning?”
This is the great paradox. This is the disconnect.
We are witnessing a $90,000 price tag met with bear market psychology. And here’s the twist that almost everyone is missing: we may be living through the most bullish, asymmetric setup Bitcoin has ever seen.
The pain you feel is real. The confusion is palpable. But this pain isn’t coming from a fundamental deterioration. It’s coming from a violent, painful unwinding of expectations.
The Silent Crash: Why the Stock Market Already Collapsed and No One Noticed.
The AI bubble hasn’t “failed to pop.” The bubble is the crash. Inflation is the crisis. The government’s printing to “save” you is theft.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.