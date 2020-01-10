The 9 Biggest Bitcoin's Myths That Need To Be Debunked

Created by Satoshi Nakamoto on January 3, 2009, Bitcoin has just celebrated its 11 years of existence. Whether you are a Bitcoiner or an opponent of Bitcoin, you will at least agree that Bitcoin is a phenomenal success. Starting from scratch in 2009, Bitcoin has achieved the feat of reaching over $130 billion in market capitalization in just a decade.

This success of Bitcoin, and even more so its disruptive side, has earned it many attacks and criticisms in the 2010s. Many of these attacks were unfounded in my opinion and have become myths that have surrounded Bitcoin ever since.

Unfortunately, these great myths, that have no reason to exist, tarnish the image of Bitcoin with the general public. In this story, I will demystify 9 great myths surrounding Bitcoin by showing you that they are not based on any tangible facts in the following story: https://medium.com/swlh/the-9-biggest-bitcoins-myths-that-need-to-be-debunked-d8dde3cb7a83

Here are the myths:

Myth #1: Bitcoin Is A Ponzi Scheme

Myth #2: Bitcoin Is A Speculative Bubble

Myth #3: Bitcoin Is Not Secure And Has Been Hacked Several Times

Myth #4: Bitcoin Is Complicated To Use

Myth #5: Bitcoin Is Opaque And Anonymous

Myth #6: Bitcoin Promotes Money Laundering

Myth #7: Bitcoin Is Nothing More Than A Store Of Value

Myth #8: Bitcoin Is An Enemy Of Ecology

Myth #9: Bitcoin’s Price Has Not Increased Since 2017

Conclusion

Bitcoin has been announced as dead nearly 380 times since its inception in 2009. In addition to these repeated obituaries, people who benefit from the current monetary and financial system have been constantly falsely criticizing it, creating many myths surrounding Bitcoin.

Like all myths, they are false, but they give a bad image of Bitcoin to the general public. In this story, I have given you the elements to debunk these myths. You can use them to help democratize Bitcoin around you.

This is essential because the adoption of Bitcoin by the general public requires a greater understanding of its technology and its disruptive nature.